Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, November 22, 2021, in the 900 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 4:35 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, November 22, 2021, 30 year-old Deon Cherry, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

