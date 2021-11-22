Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Data Security Audit for 2021

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

SOC 2® Type 2 report shows ESR has maintained effective controls over the privacy, security, and confidentiality of its employee background screening system.

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) – a leading global background check provider – has announced that independent auditors conducting a Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements 18 (SSAE 18) Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2®) Type 2 audit of ESR’s operations for a six month testing period during 2021 have issued a SSAE 18 SOC 2® Type 2 report that states ESR management has maintained effective controls over the privacy, security, and confidentiality of its employee background screening system.

The annual comprehensive and independent SSAE 18 SOC 2® Type 2 audit ensures that ESR meets the current high standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to protect customer and third-party information. NDNB Accountants & Consultants LLP, a nationally recognized Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm specializing in regulatory compliance and consulting services, performed the examination and issued the SOC 2 report.

The SSAE 18 SOC 2® Type 2 audit was conducted using stringent criteria established by the AICPA. These internationally recognized standards address technological advances and associated risks including cloud services not covered in the now retired SAS 70 standards. The principles and criteria used in ESR’s SOC 2 audit were developed by the AICPA and the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CICA) for use by practitioners in trust services engagements.

* Security: The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).

* Confidentiality: Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

* Privacy: Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed, and destroyed in conformity with the commitments in the entity’s privacy notice and with criteria set forth in Generally Accepted Privacy Principles (GAPP) issued by the AICPA and CICA.

“We are pleased that our annual SOC 2 Type 2 report once again shows ESR has appropriate controls in place to secure and protect our systems and databases,” said ESR President and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) Brad Landin. “ESR undergoes SOC 2 Type 2 audits to demonstrate our competency in protecting the personally identifiable information of our clients and their employees from unauthorized access and use. ESR is committed to protecting all information used in our background checks.”

The SOC 2® Type 2 report is becoming increasingly important to ESR’s existing and potential customers seeking assurance about the effectiveness of controls related to the privacy, security, and confidentiality of consumer information used to process background checks. Financial institutions require it, and publicly traded larger private companies are frequently asking for a SOC 2 report before selecting an outsourced service organization like ESR. More information about the report is at www.esrcheck.com/Why-ESR/SOC-2/.

About Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) protects the privacy, security, and confidentiality of consumer information with annual SOC 2® Type 2 audits. ESR completed these audits in 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, and 2014. ESR is also accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), has self-certified compliance to the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, and was named to the 2021 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List for Pre-Employment Screening. To learn more about ESR, visit www.esrcheck.com.