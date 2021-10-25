Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Integrates with Hiring Success Company SmartRecruiters

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

Leading global background check provider ESR integrates its background screening services with global leader in enterprise recruitment software SmartRecruiters.

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employment Screening Resources® (ESR), a leading global provider of background checks for employment purposes, has integrated its background screening services with SmartRecruiters, the Hiring Success company, and a global leader in enterprise recruitment software.

SmartRecruiters already helps some of the world’s most prominent enterprises and the company’s hiring success framework has been adopted as the foundation for improved recruitment processes and improved recruitment outcomes by hundreds of large enterprises and high-growth startups worldwide.

SmartRecruiters also delivers consistently happy customers, with a 9.1 CSAT and a net retention rate of over 95%, significantly outperforming other enterprise SaaS providers in product support and customer satisfaction. SmartRecruiters was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers in 2020.

In October of 2020, Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) was named the #1 background screening firm for enterprise organizations and was ranked first in quality of service by HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening.

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) believes companies deserve a background screening partner that consistently delivers fast, accurate, affordable, and compliant information through an innovative solution that supports compliance with ever‐changing laws.

“Our partnership and integration with SmartRecruiters help our mutual customers to streamline and shorten hiring processes for their talent acquisition teams, which is vital in today’s environment,” said ESR Vice President of Strategic Growth Dawn Standerwick.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based global Talent Acquisition Suite that allows teams to attract, select, and hire the best talent. Four thousand companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to achieve hiring success using recruitment marketing, CRM, AI, ATS, and a marketplace of 600+ connected vendors all within one scalable platform. To learn more about SmartRecruiters, visit www.smartrecruiters.com.

About Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) is a leading global background check provider that was named the #1 screening firm for enterprise organizations by HRO Today in 2020. ESR is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and undergoes annual SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type 2 audits. People Matter. Make Good Choices. To learn more about ESR, visit www.esrcheck.com.

