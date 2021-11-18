Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Named to 2021 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List for Pre-Employment Screening Leaders

Global background check provider ESR named pre-employment screening leader in the largest and most prestigious survey in pre-employment screening services.

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) – a global provider of background checks – has been named to the “2021 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List for Pre-Employment Screening Leaders” in an announcement by premier Human Resources (HR) network HRO Today.

“HRO Today has once again screened the screeners to find out which are the best,” said Elliot Clark, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of HRO Today Magazine and SharedXpertise Media, who made the announcement. “This is by far the largest and most prestigious survey in pre-employment screening services.”

Based on nearly 1,200 survey responses, ESR was ranked on the lists for “Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Leaders,” “Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Quality of Service Leaders,” “Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Breadth of Service Leaders,” and “Enterprise Pre-employment Screening Size of Deal Leaders.”

Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services. HRO Today collects feedback annually through an online survey distributed to buyers directly through its own mailing lists and indirectly through service providers that are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis.

In order to determine an overall ranking from this data, HRO Today analyzed results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, HRO Today calculated scores in the subcategories as well as an overall score.

“We are very grateful to our clients for expressing their feedback for HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen list – their voice matters greatly to ESR and there is no higher praise. We are also proud of our dedicated employees who provide our customers with an outstanding level of service every day,” said ESR Founder and CEO Attorney Lester Rosen.

ESR – which was named to the list for the fourth consecutive year – was ranked first on the lists for “Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Leaders” and “Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Quality of Service Leaders” on the “2020 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening Leaders.”

About HRO Today

HRO Today is the property of SharedXpertise Media and offers the broadest and deepest reach available in the HR industry with magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks that reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers globally. To learn more about HRO Today, visit www.hrotoday.com.

About Employment Screening Resources® (ESR)

Employment Screening Resources® (ESR) – a global background check provider ranked the #1 screening firm by HRO Today in 2020 – offers employers fast, accurate, and affordable background checks for employment purposes so they can make informed hiring decisions. To learn more about ESR, visit www.esrcheck.com.

