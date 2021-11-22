Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1500 Block of E Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in the 1500 block of E Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:27 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was exiting their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect threatened the victim and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has since been recovered.

On Saturday, November 20, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

