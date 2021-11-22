Governor Ron DeSantis Proposes Gas Tax Relief to Save Floridians More than $1 Billion

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.— Today Governor Ron DeSantis announced that during the upcoming legislative session, he is proposing more than $1 billion in gas tax relief for Floridians. This gas tax holiday will save up to $200 for the average Florida family. The Governor made the announcement at stops at Buc-ee’s in Daytona Beach and at Daily’s in Jacksonville and was joined by leaders in the gas and transportation industry.

“Gas prices have been rising due to inflationary pressures from bad federal policies, so we here in Florida need to step up and provide relief to our citizens,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today, I am proposing that during session, the Florida Legislature provide more than $1 billion in gas tax relief for Florida families. This will have a positive impact on millions of Floridians.”

“I’m proud to stand alongside a Governor who puts Floridians first every day,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “With inflation and gas prices on the rise, Governor DeSantis’ proposal to the Legislature of a five-month gas tax holiday will empower our Florida families and businesses who have felt the impacts of Biden’s reckless policies.”

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida’s economy continues to move in the right direction,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “Florida’s sound fiscal policies allow the state to pass relief along to consumers who continue to suffer from the impact of inflation and we will continue to do everything we can to alleviate the burden on all Florida families.”

“Governor DeSantis is spot on. It’s tough right now. Keeping up with costs, costs are rising every single day and this is an incredible way to give back to everyday Floridians,” said Aubrey Edge, President and CEO of Daily’s. “From my perspective, I can’t thank the Governor enough for his leadership. It has been incredible. The Governor has protected our personal freedoms, looked after the economic interests of every Floridian and made it great to have a business here in Florida.”

“This gas tax relief is going to make it right back to the customer and it will happen instantly as soon as the legislature gets it done and we are happy to be a part of it,” said Arch H. “Beaver” Applin III, President of Buc-ee’s. “The Florida market and Florida customers are wonderful. This is a very business friendly state and this is probably one of our favorite places we have done business in.”

“Wawa is supportive of the Governor’s leadership and this action to provide relief for consumers at the pump,” said Chris Gheysens, President & CEO of Wawa, Inc. “Given recent cost increases and supply chain challenges, this initiative will have a positive impact on Florida families. We are proud to be a part of the Florida community and look forward to growing our presence and continuing to make a positive impact on the communities in which we operate.”

This gas tax relief proposal is in addition to other announcements Governor DeSantis has made over the past few months to fight the rising costs of inflation. Governor DeSantis announced that Florida ports were available and able to aid the current US supply chain crisis in October. Florida has also made significant investments in workforce education over the past two months, like Commercial Driver’s License programs, through the Job Growth Grant Fund. These investments have contributed to the positive position that Florida’s infrastructure is in and Florida’s ability to provide gas tax relief.

