MEMORANDUM: EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 24-209 (Emergency Management – Amending Execuive Order 24-208 – Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine)

TO: Members of the Press

FROM: Bryan Griffin, Director of Communications, Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

RE: Executive Order Number 24-209 (Emergency Management –

Amending Executive Order 24-208 – Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine)

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 24-209, Emergency Management – Amending Executive Order 24-208– Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, increasing the number of counties in the state of Florida under a state of emergency to 61 ahead of the storm.

To read the full amended executive order, click here or read below:

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 24-208

(Emergency Management – Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine)

WHEREAS, on September 23, 2024, I issued Executive Order 24-208, declaring a state of emergency for forty-one counties across the State of Florida due to the dangers presented by Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine; and

WHEREAS, on September 24, 2024, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is located 120 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman, or 395 miles south-southwest of Key West, Florida, and is moving northwest at 8 mph; and

WHEREAS, based on atmospheric and oceanic conditions, highly conducive environmental conditions are forecast to develop Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine into a tropical storm this afternoon over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, and become a hurricane over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday; and

WHEREAS, computer forecast models indicate a likely possibility of significant to rapid intensification of this system, forming a major hurricane before it approaches the northeastern Gulf Coast on Thursday; and

WHEREAS, the forecast indicates that this system will become large and powerful before landfall, and there is a significant threat of life-threatening storm surge and damaging wind gusts for the Florida Gulf Coast; and

WHEREAS, due to the system’s size, the accompanying storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts will extend well away from its center, and the faster forward approach of this system will likely result in farther inland penetration of strong winds even after landfall; and



WHEREAS, there are Tropical Storm Watches in effect for eighteen Florida counties, Hurricane Watches in effect for eighteen Florida counties, and Storm Surge Watches extending from the Southwest Florida Coast to the central Florida Panhandle; and

WHEREAS, the water tables and riverine levels across much of north and west-central Florida remain in above normal stage due to recent Hurricane Debby and additional heavy rainfall could cause significant riverine flooding that may prolong impacts for an extended period of time; and

WHEREAS, these impacts could damage the operational capability of critical infrastructure including major interstates, roadways, bridges, airports, schools, hospitals, and power grids; and

WHEREAS, an amendment to Executive Order 24-208 is necessary because recovery efforts and those affected by this disaster require the continued support of the State of Florida; and

WHEREAS, as Governor of Florida, I am responsible to meet the dangers presented to the State of Florida and its people by this emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section l(a) of the Florida Constitution and by the Florida Emergency Management Act, as amended, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order, to take immediate effect:

Section 1. Section I of Executive Order 24-208 is amended to read as follows:

Because of the foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster, I declare that a state of emergency exists in Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

Section 2. Except as amended herein, Executive Order 24-208 is ratified and reaffirmed.

Section 3. This Executive Order is effective immediately and shall expire upon the expiration of Executive Order 24-208.

###