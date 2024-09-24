Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on State Preparedness Efforts Ahead of Helene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—At 9:30AM today, Governor DeSantis was joined by Kevin Guthrie, Executive Director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), for a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center to provide updates on Tropical Storm Helene. Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 24-209 on September 24, updating EO 24-208 and declaring a state of emergency for 61 counties, which allows for state officials to make critical resources available to communities ahead of any potential storm impacts.

As of 11AM ET, Tropical Storm Helene officially formed over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Watches and warnings in effect include:

Hurricane Watch: Bay, Calhoun, Charlotte, Coastal Collier, DeSoto, Gulf, Hardee, inland Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, inland Manatee, eastern Marion Mainland Monroe and Middle Keys (Monroe County), Orange, Osceola, Polk inland Sarasota, Seminole, and Sumter counties

Tropical Storm Warning: Lower Florida Keys & Dry Tortugas (Monroe County)

Tropical Storm Watch: Citrus, eastern Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough, Jefferson, Liberty, Leon, Levy, Coastal Manatee, western Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Coastal Sarasota, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties

Floridians are encouraged to know their risks from hurricane hazards and prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Helene. To learn more, residents can visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide.

Counties have begun their preparation efforts including measures like sandbag stations. For updates on county resources available visit FloridaDisaster.org/Counties for a list of all 67 county emergency management contacts.

State Preparedness Efforts

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 1 on Tuesday, September 24 and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team.

activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 1 on Tuesday, September 24 and is leading coordination efforts for the State Emergency Response Team. FDEM is hosting twice-daily calls with all 67 counties to identify needs and to ensure the state is prepared to respond quickly and efficiently.

Additionally, FDEM is coordinating with state agencies, non-governmental organizations, and private sector partners to facilitate ongoing resource requests for counties, including requests for water, generators and support personnel.

Nearly 500 missions are being facilitated by the State Emergency Response Team to assist counties in their preparation efforts. These missions accomplish vital tasks like prestaging response resources, protecting critical infrastructure facilities like hospitals and utility stations, and coordinating personnel statewide.

The Florida State Guard (FSG) has prepared the following: 250+ Soldiers ready to deploy. 10 shallow water vessel boat teams 7 flat-bottom-flood rescue skiffs 2 amphibious rescue vehicles 12 UTV’s 15 Cut and toss crews 7 search and rescue teams 1 UH-60 Blackhawk for daytime aerial assessment and logistics missions

has prepared the following: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is making plans to ensure continuity of operations in several critical areas including Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse and the Watch Desk.

is making plans to ensure continuity of operations in several critical areas including Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse and the Watch Desk. FDLE logistics teams are moving and staging assets.

FDLE is identifying squads for deployment and staffing for local emergency operations centers.

FDLE’s mutual aid team is at the State Emergency Operations Center coordinating law enforcement missions.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide so they may be rapidly deployed to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding.

has readied high-water vehicles and all other storm response resources statewide so they may be rapidly deployed to assist Floridians in need in the event of damage or flooding. The FWC is fully integrated into the State Emergency Operations Center, and local FWC law enforcement representatives are coordinating closely with county and city emergency operations centers.

FWC officers are ready to deploy and respond with a variety of specialized equipment as necessary, such as: Airboats Shallow draft boats ATVs/Side-by-sides Larger platform vessels Four-wheel vehicles

FWC Special Operations Group (SOG) teams will serve as reconnaissance units for the State EOC and report on damage after the storm has made landfall.

FWC Aviation Section has been placed on standby and has readied all appropriate aircraft for potential deployment for EOC aerial assistance, reconnaissance, and post-storm damage assessments when needed.

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is monitoring the storm and preparing mitigation measures, including: Mobilizing evacuation assets Locating areas of evacuation Establishing liaisons in our local county and municipal EOCs for storm assistance

is monitoring the storm and preparing mitigation measures, including: The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) offices and facilities are finalizing storm preparations to ensure the safety and security of staff and youth. These actions include fueling all vehicles, moving vehicles in low-lying and flood-prone areas to higher ground, testing and ensuring adequate fuel supplies for generators in the event of loss of power, and ensuring food, medicine, and emergency supplies are stocked and ready.

offices and facilities are finalizing storm preparations to ensure the safety and security of staff and youth. The Florida Department of State has been monitoring the storm for potential impacts and making preparations to secure historical properties.

has been monitoring the storm for potential impacts and making preparations to secure historical properties. The Florida Department of State, Division of Elections has been monitoring the storm and has been providing updates and information to Supervisors of Elections about potential impacts and resources available to their offices.

has been monitoring the storm and has been providing updates and information to Supervisors of Elections about potential impacts and resources available to their offices. All Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) 7 Districts, Central Office, and FDOT’s Turnpike Enterprise initiated statewide internal preparedness conference calls beginning Monday, September 23, which continue daily.

7 Districts, Central Office, and FDOT’s Turnpike Enterprise initiated statewide internal preparedness conference calls beginning Monday, September 23, which continue daily. FDOT continues close coordination with State EOC officials and partners. FDOT team members have begun staffing the State EOC. Responding to county requests for personnel and assets.

FDOT Statewide Preparedness Efforts Include: 667 team members working in offices, and EOCs conducting pre-storm preparations. 490 team members working in the field conducting pre-storm preparations. 193 pieces of heavy equipment being used for pre-storm preparations. 164 team members staged for cut and toss operations 90 bridge inspectors staged for deployment 28 team members staged for UAV (drone) deployment 20 large pumps staged 634 generators staged to assist with traffic signal power 4 ITS trailers staged. Clearing shoulders in preparation for potential Emergency Should Use (ESU). Currently analyzing flooding vulnerabilities for major roadways and bridges. Inspecting and clearing drainage systems, monitoring flood-prone and currently saturated areas, and pre-positioning pumps as appropriate. Securing high mast lighting, maintenance yards, active construction projects, rest areas/welcome centers, service plazas, and weigh stations. Howard Frankland Bridge barges and cranes anticipated to be fully secured by Wednesday, 9/25 Replenishing fuel reserves, checking generator readiness, and pre-positioning assets as appropriate. Completing repairs on malfunctioning vehicles and equipment in preparation for deployment. Initiated communication with modal partners – seaports, airports, railroads, transit, and spaceports. All partners are currently in monitoring posture. Staging ITS trailers, as well as drone teams and equipment are being prepped and ready to deploy as needed.

FDOT encourages drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com for road/bridge closures and potential detours that may be activated. Remember to always follow the direction of local law enforcement and emergency personnel. Seaports are open and preparing for storm. Airports are open and monitoring the storm. Railroads are open and monitoring the storm. Transit agencies are open and monitoring the storm. Spaceport partners are open and monitoring the storm.

The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA) has alerted the home administrators of its nine State Veterans’ Homes of the approach of the coming storm. They are implementing their hurricane preparation checklists.

has alerted the home administrators of its nine State Veterans’ Homes of the approach of the coming storm. They are implementing their hurricane preparation checklists. FDVA’s facilities have main generators in case of loss of power.

FDVA is in contact with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs leadership in Florida to coordinate potential clinic closure announcements.

Volunteer Florida has begun the following preparation efforts: Daily Coordination calls with Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD); Identifying partner capabilities, needs and gaps; Ongoing coordination efforts with Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT); and Identifying pre-staging locations of flood/cleanup kits, hygiene kits and tools. Key Messaging to Partners: Emphasizing the importance of “Cash, Confirm, Connect” strategy. Promoting volunteer opportunities through Volunteer Connect. Encouraging documentation of all donated resources and Volunteer hours. Current rate of volunteer hours in the state of Florida is $31.61.

has begun the following preparation efforts: Florida Department of Management Services (FDMS) are working to identify potential evacuation shelter sites for special needs and pet friendly evacuees as far east as Lake City and west as Panama City.

are working to identify potential evacuation shelter sites for special needs and pet friendly evacuees as far east as Lake City and west as Panama City. FDMS identified a specific location to land helicopters and staff to potentially COOP from the EOC to Escambia County

FDMS is making early preparations with their vendors and have commenced for commodities as well as services.

Health and Human Services

The Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) is hosting calls with regional leadership and partners to provide storm information and determine any anticipated unmet needs.

is hosting calls with regional leadership and partners to provide storm information and determine any anticipated unmet needs. APD is preparing policy documentation for anticipated storm event actions and providing regional staff with curfew letters for providers in potential counties with issued curfews.

The Florida Department of Health’s (DOH) Office of Communications is distributing information on social media platforms regarding emergency health topics, including flood water safety, special needs shelters, boil water notices and more.

Office of Communications is distributing information on social media platforms regarding emergency health topics, including flood water safety, special needs shelters, boil water notices and more. DOH and the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-209. This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains and health care providers.

DOH is deploying over 130 emergency response vehicles. Staging is currently in Leon and Osceola counties.

The Pinellas County WIC office will close at 12:00 p.m. on 09/24/2024 and plan to re-open on 09/26/2024.

DOH’s Healthy Start program is reaching out to coalitions and providers located in areas of potential impact to ensure continuity of care for clients. Additionally, Healthy Start is alerting clients of potential weather impacts and connecting them to resources.

DOH’s Bureau of Women, Infant and Children (WIC) is alerting coordinators in areas of potential impact and preparing for remote operations, if needed.

DOH’s Bureau of Childcare Food is alerting providers in areas of potential impact and having them prepare for grab-and-go meals for clients post-landfall.

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has been in communication with health care facilities as they are evaluating any potential evacuation plans.

has been in communication with health care facilities as they are evaluating any potential evacuation plans. AHCA will hold and participate in provider calls for TS9 preparation ahead of landfall. As of 10am today there are 4 facilities (3 ALFs and 1 nursing home) reporting that they are evacuating.

E-PLUS update: 34 of the 41 (83%) counties in the EO have access to E-PLUS Outreach is being conducted for counties with no access Monitoring of the system will ramp up today ENS Subscribers were notified of Special Needs Shelters Encounters that they may receive



Infrastructure, Roads and State Closures

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is Relocating FHP command bus from Jacksonville to Washington County for staging for post-landfall use due to the State EOC possibly being in the storm’s path.

is Relocating FHP command bus from Jacksonville to Washington County for staging for post-landfall use due to the State EOC possibly being in the storm’s path. Communication established with Troop Commander’s in the potential impacted areas.

FHP is staffing ESF-16 with four (4) sworn members and one (1) non-sworn member effective today 7:00 a.m.

FHP high-water rescue vehicles are prepared for use.

FHP is preparing high-water rescue vehicles.

Florida Highway Patrol’s Quick Reaction Force teams consisting of more than 120 members statewide stand ready to provide immediate response.

FHP remains in close communication with law enforcement and transportation partners and stands ready to assist with any potential impacts across the state.

FLHSMV issued Emergency Order 24-05, which: waives specific requirements for commercial motor vehicles providing emergency relief; and waives the replacement fees for driver’s license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles and temporary parking permits for impacted individuals.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is preparing for Tropical Storm Helene and has secured supplies should the Hope Bus need to be deployed.

is preparing for Tropical Storm Helene and has secured supplies should the Hope Bus need to be deployed. DCF is working with the Community-Based Care Lead Agencies to contact foster families and group home providers to ensure preparedness.

The State Mental Health Treatment Facilities have activated their disaster preparation plans and are assessing facility readiness.

DCF has begun contacting adult protective services clients to assess any needs and to ensure they have a plan in place.

DCF has begun contacting Continuums of Care, licensed child care facilities, and licensed Substance Use Disorder treatment facilities to ensure they are prepared.

DCF’s behavioral health staff and the Managing Entities stand ready to deploy behavioral health resources, as needed.

Through ESF 6, DCF is making preliminary preparations for staffing shelters, delivering emergency supplies, and directing generators to critical human services infrastructure.

The Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) contacted all our Area Agencies on Aging partners and received the following updates:

Elder Options (PSA 3) Staff have initiated call-downs to clients to assess their needs. Providers have ordered emergency meals in case meal sites close. You Thrive Florida meal sites in Hernando, Lake, and Sumter counties will be closed on Thursday and Friday, and clients will receive shelf-stable meals.

ElderSource (PSA 4) Staff have initiated call-downs to clients to assess their needs. Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas, Inc. (PSA 5) Staff have initiated call-downs to clients to assess their needs. Clients who require assistance with registering for the special needs registry are receiving assistance.

Senior Connection Center (PSA 6) Staff have initiated call-downs to clients to assess their needs. Shelf-stable meals are being provided to individuals who express a need in case meal delivery services are disrupted later this week.

Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida, Inc. (PSA 8) Staff have initiated call-downs to clients to assess their needs.

The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) is contacting all school districts to assess needs in preparation for Tropical Storm Helene. For more information on school closures, visit https://www.fldoe.org/em-response/storm-info.stml.

is contacting all school districts to assess needs in preparation for Tropical Storm Helene. For more information on school closures, visit https://www.fldoe.org/em-response/storm-info.stml. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is working with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network, the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to ensure preparations are underway to support drinking and wastewater facilities ahead of the anticipated heavy rains.

is working with Florida’s Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network, the Florida Rural Water Association and other response agencies to ensure preparations are underway to support drinking and wastewater facilities ahead of the anticipated heavy rains. All significant hazardous waste facilities in potentially affected counties are being notified to ensure all pre-storm preparations are being made.

DEP has completed pre-storm beach surveys in all shoreline counties and staff are beginning to develop their post-storm response plan.

Florida’s water management districts are engaging to engage local governments and drainage operators throughout the state and are available to provide technical and other support, including deploying temporary pumps to alleviate localized flooding. As part of standard operations, DEP and Florida’s water management districts continue to monitor water systems and river levels as the storm’ develops.

DEP published a storm updates webpage to keep state park visitors updated of closures: FloridaStateParks.org/StormUpdates. Visitors with existing camping and cabin reservations at closed parks have been notified of their reservation status.

Resources for Employees, Businesses and Consumer

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) has organized Emergency Response Teams across 13 offices statewide, who are ready to deploy once it is safe to complete damage assessments and disaster inspections of licensed establishments.

has organized Emergency Response Teams across 13 offices statewide, who are ready to deploy once it is safe to complete damage assessments and disaster inspections of licensed establishments. DBPR has begun preparing personnel and securing and preparing fleet and resources ahead of potential impacts. DBPR is positioned to initiate continuity of operations protocols in all offices statewide.

Today, DBPR has proactively communicated with more than 137,000 restaurant and lodging licensees to provide storm preparation and food safety resources.

DBPR encourages Florida’s licensed contractors who provide post-storm construction-related services to register with its Florida Disaster Contractors Network at DCNOnline.org.

FloridaCommerce is communicating and coordinating with private sector partners, encouraging them to review their emergency plans for their businesses and prepare their employees in advance of the weather event.

is communicating and coordinating with private sector partners, encouraging them to review their emergency plans for their businesses and prepare their employees in advance of the weather event. Updates on business closures and business resources are consistently being updated at FloridaDisaster.biz/CurrentDisasterUpdates.

CareerSource Florida hosted a call with 21 Local Workforce Development Boards and 38 Community Action Agencies across the state to prepare teams to assist local employees and employers after the weather event. To find your local career center visit careersourceflorida.com.

FloridaCommerce is working with private sector partner, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, to assist with sheltering needs in advance of the storm.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is coordinating with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available across Florida, as well as with Florida’s agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support.

is coordinating with Florida’s ports and fuel industry partners to ensure adequate fuel supplies are available across Florida, as well as with Florida’s agricultural partners to ensure producers have adequate resources and support. The Florida Forest Service is staging equipment, like high-water vehicles, to support recovery operations.

The Insurance Commissioner Yaworsky of the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has begun calling property and casualty insurance companies with consumers in the projected path of Tropical Storm Helene and directed insurers to be prepared to implement their disaster claims-handling procedures and be able to provide prompt and efficient claims-handling service to impacted policyholders.

has begun calling property and casualty insurance companies with consumers in the projected path of Tropical Storm Helene and directed insurers to be prepared to implement their disaster claims-handling procedures and be able to provide prompt and efficient claims-handling service to impacted policyholders. Insurers have been put on notice that the OIR is monitoring for appropriate and timely claims handling, and reminded of OIR’s fine authority for noncompliance.

The OIR, in coordination with the Florida Department of Health (DOH), sent information regarding early prescription refills permitted under Executive Order 24-208. This information was sent to the public, health insurers, managed care organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacy chains, and health care providers.

The OIR’s IMT has been activated.

Follow FDEM on X, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and visit FloridaDisaster.org/Updates for information relating to Tropical Storm Helene.

