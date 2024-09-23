Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Launches the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program

OCALA, Fla.—Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, Department of Children and Families, Agency for Persons with Disabilities, and community partners, launched the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program.

“I am proud to launch the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program. This program will provide swimming lessons by certified instructors at no cost to eligible Florida families who have one or more children four years of age or younger,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Local organizations will partner with the State of Florida to equip children with critical life-saving skills that can help them stay safe in the water when it matters the most. The Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program reaffirms our administration’s commitment to the safety and well-being of children in and around water.”

The Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program, signed into law by Governor DeSantis, provides free swimming lessons to eligible Florida families. These lessons will help keep Florida’s children safe while enjoying water activities. Participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages one to four.

“Promoting water safety and the importance of swimming lessons is fundamental in preventing drowning incidents, especially in a state like Florida, where swimming is a year-round activity,” said Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke. “Swimming lessons are not just about learning a skill; they are a vital tool in saving lives. By providing free lessons, Florida is empowering families to protect their children, helping to avoid these heartbreaking tragedies. The Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program will play a key role in ensuring that water recreation remains a safe and enjoyable part of life for Floridians.”

During the event, Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training – an aquatic center in Marion County – emphasized the importance of swimming skills through a water demonstration. The demonstration offered a glimpse into a typical swimming lesson for young children, emphasizing simple techniques and safety measures. Currently, the aquatic center offers free swimming lessons to all Marion County third graders through its Cannonball Kidz program.

“As we transition into fall, we want to encourage parents and caregivers to remember and keep in place all the same water precautions as the summer months. We know that most drownings happen during non-swim time and are often when a child unintentionally gains access to a nearby lake, canal, or retention pond,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris. “Today’s announcement highlights the dedication and importance our state puts on ensuring that everyone has access to swim lessons. We hope parents will take advantage of this opportunity through the Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program.”

“Today’s announcement of The Florida Swimming Lessons Voucher Program is just another example of Governor DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor Nuñez’s commitment to safety for all Floridians, including those with disabilities,” said Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch. “Understanding the importance of education and participation in swim lessons will ensure that Floridians of all abilities will be able to enjoy the state’s beautiful natural environment safely.”

“Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training is excited to participate in the new swimming voucher program created by the Florida Legislature and Governor earlier this year,” said Circle Square Foundation Trustee Kenneth D. Colen. “This program allows more families to have access to quality swim instruction, helping our mission of keeping Marion County kids safe in the water.”

The event underscored key steps that all Floridians and visitors can take to stay safe in and around water, including participating in and offering swim lessons – a key component of water safety efforts statewide.

Drowning can be prevented. The State of Florida collaborates with numerous state and local partners to provide education, tips, and resources on water safety. Here are some important steps Floridians and visitors can take to ensure safety around the water:

Always supervise children around water.

Consider taking swim lessons.

Learn CPR and first aid.

Ensure that pool barriers and gates meet state law requirements.

Follow life jacket laws and make sure life jackets are properly fitted.

Check local conditions, such as weather, rip tides, and marine life before heading out to the water.

For information on eligibility as well as applications for the Florida Swimming Voucher Program, please visit the Florida Department of Health’s WaterSmartFL website.

