Nov. 22 – Nov 26, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Nov. 22

9 a.m.         Greet Utah Department of Health employees for Public Health Appreciation Day Location:    Virtual meeting

9:05 a.m.    Meet with COVID-19 Incident Command  Location:    Virtual meeting 

10:45 a.m.  Serve Thanksgiving dinner at Rescue Mission Location:    463 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City  MEDIA ACCESS

2:30 p.m.    Speak at Economic Advancement Priority Meeting  Location:    60 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Nov. 23

9 a.m.         Attend budget discussion  Location:    Governor’s Office

11:10 a.m.   Meet with Go Utah leadership team Location:    Virtual meeting 

2 p.m.         Meet with Go Utah/GOPB Location:    Virtual meeting

Wednesday, Nov. 24

10 a.m.       Speak at Light The World Giving Machine Opening Location:    City Creek Center ( plaza outside food court) MEDIA AVAILABILITY  

Thursday, Nov. 25

Thanksgiving Day – Office closed

Friday, Nov. 26

No public events

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Nov. 22

8 a.m.         Meet with Lt. Governor’s team Location:    Rampton Room

9:05 a.m.    Attend COVID-19 Incident Command  Location: Virtual meeting 

10:15 a.m. Attend health care thank you press conference   Location: Utah State Capitol, Hall of Governors MEDIA ACCESS  

10:45 a.m.  Serve Thanksgiving dinner at Rescue Mission Location: 463 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City  MEDIA ACCESS  

2:30 p.m.    Attend Economic Advancement Priority Meeting  Location:    60 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Nov. 23

8 a.m.         Meet with director of legislative affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 

9 a.m.         Attend budget discussion  Location:    Rampton Room

11:10 a.m.   Meet with Go Utah and leadership team Location:    Virtual meeting 

2 p.m.         Attend Emergency Management Training Location:    Capitol Emergency Operations Center

7 p.m.     Attend Light The World Giving Machine Opening Event  Location: University Place Mall 

Wednesday, Nov. 24

9 a.m.         Meet with chief innovation officer  Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

11:30 a.m.   Meet with Point of the Mountain State Land Authority Board director Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office 

Thursday, Nov. 25

Thanksgiving Day – Office closed

Friday, Nov. 26

No public events 

