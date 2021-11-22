Nov. 22 – Nov 26, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, Nov. 22
9 a.m. Greet Utah Department of Health employees for Public Health Appreciation Day Location: Virtual meeting
9:05 a.m. Meet with COVID-19 Incident Command Location: Virtual meeting
10:45 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner at Rescue Mission Location: 463 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS
2:30 p.m. Speak at Economic Advancement Priority Meeting Location: 60 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Nov. 23
9 a.m. Attend budget discussion Location: Governor’s Office
11:10 a.m. Meet with Go Utah leadership team Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Meet with Go Utah/GOPB Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, Nov. 24
10 a.m. Speak at Light The World Giving Machine Opening Location: City Creek Center ( plaza outside food court) MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Thursday, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving Day – Office closed
Friday, Nov. 26
No public events
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, Nov. 22
8 a.m. Meet with Lt. Governor’s team Location: Rampton Room
9:05 a.m. Attend COVID-19 Incident Command Location: Virtual meeting
10:15 a.m. Attend health care thank you press conference Location: Utah State Capitol, Hall of Governors MEDIA ACCESS
10:45 a.m. Serve Thanksgiving dinner at Rescue Mission Location: 463 S. 400 West, Salt Lake City MEDIA ACCESS
2:30 p.m. Attend Economic Advancement Priority Meeting Location: 60 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Nov. 23
8 a.m. Meet with director of legislative affairs Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
9 a.m. Attend budget discussion Location: Rampton Room
11:10 a.m. Meet with Go Utah and leadership team Location: Virtual meeting
2 p.m. Attend Emergency Management Training Location: Capitol Emergency Operations Center
7 p.m. Attend Light The World Giving Machine Opening Event Location: University Place Mall
Wednesday, Nov. 24
9 a.m. Meet with chief innovation officer Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Meet with Point of the Mountain State Land Authority Board director Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Thursday, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving Day – Office closed
Friday, Nov. 26
No public events
