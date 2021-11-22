Submit Release
The Foxworth Theory presents Chrissy Monroe/Survive to Thrive Global LLC (11/24) on YouTube, VoiceAmerica/HarlemAmerica

Eugenia Foxworth, host of The Foxworth Theory Podcast

Chrissy Monroe, founder of Survive To Thrive Global LLC

The Foxworth Theory podcast can be seen on YouTube and heard on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel and the HarlemAmerica Digital Network, Wednesdays at 2 pm ET

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Wednesday at 2 pm ET, NYC businesswoman EUGENIA FOXWORTH features the leaders in the arts, fashion, culture, business and more on her podcast series, THE FOXWORTH THEORY, seen on YouTube and heard on the VoiceAmerica's Variety Channel as well as the HarlemAmerica Digital Network.

This week’s guest (11/24/2021) is entrepreneur/humanitarian CHRISSY MONROE, founder of Survive to Thrive Global, LLC. Known for her stint on VH1’S reality series “Love & Hip-Hop,” Ms. Monroe is a domestic violence survivor who launched Survive to Thrive Global LLC to offer support and assistance to victims who want to leave the surroundings where physical and mental abuse occurs to a better life. Ms. Monroe and her organization aim to educate the public on the many archaic policies that prevent victims from seeking or obtaining help.

