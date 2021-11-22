The Foxworth Theory presents Chrissy Monroe/Survive to Thrive Global LLC (11/24) on YouTube, VoiceAmerica/HarlemAmerica
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Wednesday at 2 pm ET, NYC businesswoman EUGENIA FOXWORTH features the leaders in the arts, fashion, culture, business and more on her podcast series, THE FOXWORTH THEORY, seen on YouTube and heard on the VoiceAmerica's Variety Channel as well as the HarlemAmerica Digital Network.
This week’s guest (11/24/2021) is entrepreneur/humanitarian CHRISSY MONROE, founder of Survive to Thrive Global, LLC. Known for her stint on VH1’S reality series “Love & Hip-Hop,” Ms. Monroe is a domestic violence survivor who launched Survive to Thrive Global LLC to offer support and assistance to victims who want to leave the surroundings where physical and mental abuse occurs to a better life. Ms. Monroe and her organization aim to educate the public on the many archaic policies that prevent victims from seeking or obtaining help.
Watch The Foxworth Theory podcast on it's own YouTube Channel (click the last two words)
Tune in to THE FOXWORTH THEORY, Wednesdays at 2pm ET on the VOICEAMERICA VARIETY CHANNEL (click onto the last three words)
For more information, go to THE FOXWORTH THEORY WEBSITE (click onto the last four words)
For inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
