RE: US Route 4 E Ira

Both lanes back open

 

From: Wood, Kristine <Kristine.Wood@vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, November 22, 2021 5:44 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: US Route 4 E Ira

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

 

Route 4 Eastbound at mile marker 11 in Ira is down to one lane due to a tractor trailer accident. This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully

 

 

RE: US Route 4 E Ira

