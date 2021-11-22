RE: US Route 4 E Ira
Both lanes back open
From: Wood, Kristine <Kristine.Wood@vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, November 22, 2021 5:44 AM
Route 4 Eastbound at mile marker 11 in Ira is down to one lane due to a tractor trailer accident. This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully