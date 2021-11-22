From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at approximately 11:12 p.m. the Maine State Police, along with members of the Fairfield, Waterville and Skowhegan Police Departments responded to the report of a possible stabbing at a residence at 19 Pratt Rd. in Fairfield. Upon investigation it was learned that two adult males sustained stab wounds at the home where there was a gathering that evening. Both males were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, 31 year old Alejandro Rivera of Puerto Rico was arrested and taken to the Somerset County Jail. He has been charged with two counts of elevated aggravated assault. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. State Police are asking if anyone has additional information regarding this incident to please contact them at 624-7076.

The victims are not being identified at this time.