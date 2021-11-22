From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Maine State Police responded to a single vehicle crash at mile 100 on I-95 in Litchfield at the West Gardiner Toll Plaza. Upon investigation it was discovered that a vehicle traveling southbound crashed into a guardrail, redirected itself back onto the highway and then struck the center pylon at the toll plaza causing the car to burst into flames. The single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy this week to determine the identity of the driver.

The crash lane was closed for a couple of hours while the car was removed. The highspeed lanes remained open.

Assisting on scene was the Gardiner Ambulance Service, the West Gardiner, Litchfield and Augusta Fire Departments.