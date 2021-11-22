Attorney Margaret (Meg) Schmidt Joins Anthem Injury Lawyers
Anthem Injury Lawyers is pleased to welcome associate attorney Margaret (Meg) Schmidt to the law firm.
We are thrilled to have Meg join our team.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem Injury Lawyers is pleased to welcome associate attorney Margaret (Meg) Schmidt to the law firm.
— Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq.
Meg has a decade of experience culminating in hundreds of cases she has successfully resolved through alternative dispute resolution or by going to trial. She represents both individuals and businesses in Nevada state and federal courts. Meg also has appeals experience and has advocated for her clients in the Nevada Supreme Court and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. She was recently selected as a rising star by Mountain States Super Lawyers.
Meg had a unique start to her legal career working in an area of law that was largely underdeveloped at the time, namely litigating title disputes under Nevada’s HOA foreclosure statutes. During that time, she relied on innovation and collaboration to successfully advocate for her clients. Meg has since honed that skillset and continues to utilize it in her current practice.
Meg was raised in New England and attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in art history. She later moved to Nevada where she obtained her Juris Doctor degree from the William S. Boyd School of Law, University of Nevada Las Vegas. In 2011, Meg was admitted to the Nevada State Bar. She is licensed to practice in the United States District Court of Nevada and the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. commented, “We are thrilled to have Meg join our team.”
Award-winning personal injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers is a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, Nevada serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in personal injury claims, including car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death claims, Uber/Lyft/rideshare accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, pedestrian accidents, motorcycle accidents, drunk driver accidents, dog bites, bus accidents, boat accidents, and bike accidents. The law firm offers complimentary consultations.
Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.
Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.
For more information, contact:
(702) 857-6000
PR@AnthemInjuryLaw.com
Anthem Injury Lawyers
3145 St. Rose Parkway
Suite #220
Henderson, Nevada 89052
https://www.antheminjurylaw.com
Kim DelMonico
Anthem Injury Lawyers
+1 702-857-6000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other