Global Sale Lineup of nearly $165 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Concierge Auctions has released its annual fall sale lineup of nearly $165 million of luxury properties—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the firm’s 9th global event, spanning the entire fall season and featuring the highest-caliber properties from around the globe, Concierge has announced the latest properties to be included in their annual fall sale including the auction of the Regalia Penthouse, a three-story property offering the pinnacle of luxury and privacy set at the peak of the premiere Regalia building on the shores of Sunny Isles Beach.

Additional offerings include Domaine de Château Blanc, a completely renovated, early 19th century country-mansion set within the Vaudois village of Gingins, Switzerland; an Andalusian modern cortijo with five structures, a luxury spa, and more; an immaculate estate near Washington D.C. with over five acres of forest; The Whitestone Resort, a one-of-a-kind Canadian luxury lakeside estate and suites; and a stately Utah Valley property with views of iconic Mt. Timpanogos, just eighteen miles to Silicon Slopes and eleven miles to Sundance Mountain Resort.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

The Regalia Penthouse | Miami, FL

Bid Live at the Property or Online December 16

The Regalia Penthouse encompasses over 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space and features 20-foot-high ceilings that frame endless ocean views. Details include a custom Poliform kitchen outfitted with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, Blanco Sevilla stone floors and large-plank Nikzad flooring throughout, Lualdi Italian interior doors, Kreon lighting and Crestron smart home automation, to name a few. Enjoy functional art installations like the smokey quartz-topped bar, a custom rainfall chandelier, and an ethereal floating staircase in the Great Room. The grand Master Suite features a Master Bathroom with walls and floors made up of over $1 million of imported Calacatta bookmatched marble. Access the private rooftop via a pneumatic glass elevator, and enjoy the pool, summer kitchen, and bar. Revel in Miami’s glorious sunsets in absolute privacy from almost any corner of this residence in the sky.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the most exclusive penthouse in Miami, one in which no luxury was spared,” said listing agent Jeff Miller. “With only 39 full-floor oceanfront residences, the buyer will be part of an exclusive group of owners in one of the most sought-after buildings in Miami - gaining access to a lifestyle that is nearly impossible to find elsewhere. With just one day to bid on this incredible Penthouse, and a luxury inventory shortage across South Florida, it is an opportunity not to be missed.”

Designed by architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica and decorated by world-renowned designer Charles Allem of CAD International, Regalia is the Magnum Opus of luxury living. Home to well-known celebrities, athletes, and business moguls alike, the full-service, amenity-rich tower offers a coveted lifestyle for beachfront living. An oceanfront infinity pool with private poolside cabanas, a cold-plunge pool, hot tub, and beachfront services are among the outdoor lifestyle amenities. Interior amenities include a resident spa complete with steam, sauna, couples massage room, and a hair salon. A state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga/meditation room, a residents-only cafe, and five-star concierge services with staff trained to offer the pinnacle of white glove service, are all part of the unparalleled luxuries enjoyed by residents of Regalia.

“We’re excited to be back in the Miami condo market with an incredible opportunity to present the Regalia Penthouse,” stated Concierge Auctions Chairman, Chad Roffers. “Plus, we are working with one of the best listing agents in Florida. Jeff Miller’s market expertise combined with the global ONE Sotheby's International Realty network and our worldwide database of 760,000+ HNW individuals, positions us to showcase this exclusive property to the most discerning group of buyers on auction day.”



Domaine de Château Blanc | Lac Léman, Geneva, Switzerland

Bid 2–7 December

Set amid the rolling landscape of Lac Léman (Geneva), the completely renovated, early 19th century Domaine de Château Blanc has been renovated with luxurious comfort in mind. The grand entry sets the tone with its cathedral-ceiling and aquarium, central to two adjoining offices. A sprawling hall leads to the dining room and massive kitchen, with an office and separate staff access tucked discreetly behind. Wide bay windows throughout the interior let in natural light and endless views that can be enjoyed both indoors or out on one of the many spacious terraces. Hundred-year-old trees can be found in the park or experienced from a different angle via the treetop climbing course. The heated pool and pool house provide a relaxing getaway while the park-like grounds create a scenic atmosphere with views of Lac Léman, one of the largest lakes in Western Europe, the Vaudois countryside, the Alps and the peak of Mont-Blanc.

“We’re pleased to be joining forces with Concierge Auctions on yet another property in the Lac Léman region of Switzerland.” stated Guive Emami, Listing Agent from Swissroc Properties. “Domaine de Château Blanc is truly a spectacular property. Boasting historic charm with the added benefit of modern finishes, not to mention picturesque panoramic views from the entire property in one of the most attractive regions in the world offering an unparalleled quality of life. It's an opportunity not to be missed.”

Domaine de Château Blanc sits high within the Vaudois village of Gingins in the District of Nyon, Vaud. Nyon is known best for its incredible festivals, history, and foothold in business tourism. The Nyon-St-Cergue-La Cure railway connects the city’s bustling centre with the lush countryside and dramatic mountain ranges that stretch out around it. Vaud stretches around Gingins, from the Jura Mountains to the Alps, encompassing all the crystal-clear lakes between. The cobblestoned streets of Geneva call from only 25 minutes away, a bustling city bursting with history and culture.

“In the current market, the time to sell is now. Choosing to partner with Concierge Auctions affords our client both control of their sale and liquidity within weeks with their proven auction platform. Our local reputation combined with the firm’s unmatched global reach and world-class database is a powerful pairing in the pursuit to identify the property’s next owner,” stated Emery, Listing Agent.

Los Gorriones | Andalusia, Spain

Bid 10–15 December

Declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve set in the Natural Park of Cabo de Gata-Níjar, Los Gorriones is an Andalusian cortijo with a three-hectare enclosed complex featuring five independent buildings, all restored with luxury finishes and modern comfort in mind. The main villa surrounds a central courtyard and fountain, creating an atmosphere of serenity and peace. A guest house and a cozy caretaker’s home offer flexible accommodations for visitors and staff while the 733-square-metre luxury spa, flowing from the tropical gardens outside to the 20-metre-long heated indoor pool central to the building, offers a getaway on property. The spa is complete with a large gym and professional Kinesis machinery, two massage rooms, a sauna and Turkish bath, a large Jacuzzi, a chromotherapy room with heated loungers, several bathrooms with spa-style showers and bar, and an office and relaxation area. A heated white marble floor also stretches through the central space, with glass mosaic walls and pillars reflecting soft blue light across the pool. Atop the spa is a 702-square-metre rooftop lounge, presenting a breathtaking venue for entertaining or lounging. Outside, the grounds brim with tropical and colourful plants, native species palm trees and centuries old olive trees. A collection of sculptures dot the estate, designed using a range of materials including pieces of iron from the gold mine, chalk and stone. The property is surrounded by nine hectares plus an olive and palm plantation thriving from the rich volcanic soil. Whether one envisions a luxury family commune, ample space for a work/home environment, an investment opportunity, holiday home, or a boutique spa, the opportunities are limitless.

“We are excited to partner with Concierge Auctions and work as a team to host a successful auction for my client. With their global relationships, world-class marketing, and deep database of prospective buyers, I am confident that we will be able to find the perfect new owner for this property,” stated García Ohlrich, listing agent.

Dunluce, 7984 Georgetown Pike | Near Washington D.C., Virginia

Bid November 23–30

A sanctuary awaits behind the gates of this Georgian Manor. Over five acres of landscape and gardens, designed by Charles Owen, stretch around the 16,000-square-foot estate. Built by George Sagatov, craftsmanship details like hand-carved ceilings and meticulous stonework bring a timeless quality to the estate. The stone courtyard and the two-story foyer feature marble floors and hand-painted gold leaf accents. The formal living room’s ceilings present hand-crafted plaster medallions that pay homage to the Georgian style. Two decadent owners’ suites await from the main and second floors. Beyond the stone walls of the manor, the secluded backyard boasts a stone patio, pool, hot tub, stone hearth, and pergola. Beyond the gated fence of the pool stretch gardens and acres of hardwood forests, with walking paths that lead to a stream and waterfall in the heart of the woods. Step into this gorgeous estate and discover the best of luxury living from one of the U.S.’s most coveted zip codes.

“From the walking paths leading to a nearby waterfall, to the two-story foyer with marble floors, 7984 Georgetown Pike offers a perfect balance of a peaceful atmosphere while still being close to the city. As this is my first time working with Concierge Auctions, I am looking forward to partnering as a team to put on a competitive auction for our client,” stated listing agent, Jennie McDonnell.

The Whitestone Resort | Muskoka, Canada

Bid December 10–16

Picturesque Whitestone Lake in Muskoka, Ontario hosts one of Canada’s best kept secrets, The Whitestone Resort, pairing rustic simplicity with refined elegance in a lakefront estate. The estate’s views of Whitestone Lake are rivalled by its private sand beach frontage. The grounds offer over 31 acres and include five ponds, trails for walking, hiking, mountain biking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing. The main lodge features 13,000+ square feet of living space, including twelve private luxury suites, an owner’s residential wing, and self-contained condo. Hosting is easy with a full commercial kitchen and lakefront patio that can accommodate 50 or more. Top of the line finishes and all custom furnishings are included with sale. The estate can be utilized as a high-end luxury lodge or as a safe, environmentally sustainable, and secure family compound.

4617 Foothill Drive | Provo, Utah

Bid Now Through December 3

An elevated lifestyle awaits in this luxury estate with panoramic views from balconies of Mt. Timpanogos and the surrounding Utah Valley. The property welcomes guests with stately front entrance columns and a lofty foyer flanked by a two-story wood-paneled library, a raised grand piano platform and a curved staircase leading upwards to a freestanding bridge-way with sweeping interior views. Faux painted marble columns and trompe l’oeil painted ceiling pair with neoclassic wainscoting and warm hardwood floors—all bathed in natural light from the residence’s many floor-to-ceiling windows. The spacious gourmet kitchen offers professional grade appliances, ample granite countertops and a large island with built-in storage. A separate guest house, which can also be used as a home office space, will ensure maximum privacy and comfort for visiting friends or family. With formal gardens, sauna/steam shower room, home theater, children’s fairytale playroom and many other unique features, there is no shortage of amenities to discover in this property.

Additional Fall Global Sale Properties Include:

1 Le Begue | Bergerac, France

Bid Now Through November 23

Currently Listed for €1.765M. Reserve €750K.

In Cooperation with Anthony Wells of Tribunal de Commerce de Tours of French Domaines

Eagles' Nest | Near Lake Tahoe, CA

BidNow Through December 6

Currently Listed for $5.8M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Debbie Krogman of Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty

61072 Range Road 20-5A | Raymond, Canada

Bid November 23–30

Currently Listed for $6.998M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Mark D. Evernden of Century 21 Bamber Realty

Villa Litta Carini | Near Milan, Italy

Bid November 23–December 2

Currently Listed for €11M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Cristina Grazioli of Italy Sotheby's International Realty

Wardlaw-Smith Mansion | Near Tallahassee, FL

Bid November 23–December 2

Currently Listed for $1.4M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Roberta Gjeloshaj & Aleksander Pervaza of First Coast Sotheby’s International Realty

Prince DeBeers Farm | Near Atlanta, GA

Bid December 1–7

Currently Listed for $3.5M. Reserve $1.75M.

In Cooperation with Caroline Jaffee & Kimberly Magee of Commercial Concierge Consultants of Exp Realty

Barcelona Mews House | Barcelona, Spain

Bid November 30–December 10

Currently listed for €3.95M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation With Salvador Font of Font Real Estate

Project Y910: 120m Luxury Mega-Yacht | Fincantieri Shipyard, Italy

Bid December 7–14

Currently listed at €25M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation With Eric Althaus of Althaus Luxury Yachting

Ah-Villa | Near Tulum, Mexico

Bid December 9–14

Currently listed for $2.9M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation With Alexandra Escobar of Riviera Maya Sotheby's International Realty

Casa Pacifica | Near Philadelphia, PA

Bid December 9–14

Currently listed for $3.999M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation With Lavinia Smerconish of Compass

6617 Muirlands Drive | La Jolla, CA

Bid December 10–15

Currently listed for $4.3M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation With Seth O'Byrne of Compass California

17445 Valley Drive | Omaha, NE

Bid December 10–16

Currently listed for $1.995M. Reserve $1.25M.

In Cooperation With Michael Maley of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Ambassador Real Estate

Nativa Contemporary Estate | Nativa, Costa Rica

Bid December 10–17

Currently listed for $1.949M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation With Todd Cutter & Steve Hooven of 2 Costa Rica Real Estate

The Telegraph Hill Penthouse | San Francisco, CA

Bid December 10–17

Currently listed for $6.995M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation With Victoria Clemons & Julia Bernardini of Compass

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

