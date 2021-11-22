Zipplign launches in India: India app company unveils “Ride my Zipp!” to millions of app users
We're not just bringing a new product to the market, that's too easy. We are adding value to the world of ‘trending.’ Trending is a culture here at Zipplign, and we've only just begun to live it up.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this age of information, we have witnessed a wave of social turning points: Myspace, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok.
Keeping the momentum, AireTech Creations adds to the lineup a new app. The era is emerging where the market has made way for a new unit of measurement to be introduced into the trending world: Zipplign.
The app officially launched this weekend in India. Despite other apps on the market, this one has a competitive advantage in that users can go live anytime and anywhere they desire. The “live” feature is the standout with this new app, according to industry experts and the media alike.
Introduce, showcase, challenge, support, or share the interest of one's choosing anywhere, with anyone, at any time, for however long – be it days, weeks, months, years, even generations.
Zipplign is the home of all-things trending where all Zippligners can encourage their followers to hitch a ride on their line, giving rise to the tagline, “Ride my Zipp!”
“We're changing the language,” says an enthusiastic Dr. Christopher Shawn Wilson, President and CEO of AireTech Holdings, LLC. “We're not just bringing a new product to the market, that's too easy. We are coming to add value to the world of ‘trending.’ Trending is a culture here at Zipplign, and we've only just begun to live it up.”
This app is the new platform designed to offer everything: selfies, dancing, music, fashion, jokes, advice and other forms of creative expression to Zipplign
followers to view.
And with the simple touch of a finger, they can connect to a Zipplign and transform from a follower to a Zipper in seconds. Just think overnight, with enough Zippers, a person can go from a regular Zippligner to a celebrity-tagged-Zippligner just by introducing the right trend.
“Zipplign is a place where the power lies in the hands of the Zippers,” affirms Dr. Wilson. “This is where trends and information are verified or discredited by peer-followers increasing viewers' trust in their ability to accept or reject what's being put out on the Zipplign. The Zippers are the reviews, and the more Zippers a Zippligner has, the stronger the Zipplign.”
Whether to initiate, support, or challenge, the Zipplign has no boundaries. Zipplign is heralding in a new way: multiscreen video sharing by way of Zipplign.
So, what exactly does that mean?
Well, it’s all quite fascinating.
A person can initiate a Zipplign for their community of followers to view. The followers of that Zipplign are allowed to participate in the Zipplign by becoming a Zipper imitating, challenging, or supporting the Zipplign, or they can sit back as an observer and enjoy the entertainment of watching other Zippers. If someone in particular catches a user's attentions attention, users can refer them to the library of Zippclips for the full video. Once a person connects to a Zipplign, now their community of followers have the option to Zipp or watch the Zipplign.
It's easy, exciting, and entertaining. It's where trends live. Put it to the test on Zipplign.
“Trending is where it's at. People are gifted and need a place to pitch from, so we created the mound,” says Dr. Wilson. “We saw an opportunity in the market and drove it there, and now we will watch it all grow.”
“Ride My Zipp!” today by visiting www.zipplign.com, or download it on Google Play. The app will soon be available on the App Store.
