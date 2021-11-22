Historic Clearwater-Area Estate Under Contract as a Result of Auction
CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An online auction offered by Luxury Real Estate Marketplace, Interluxe, has resulted in a purchase contract for the historic Palmer Estate in Belleair, FL. The property sold to an international buyer will close within 30 days. The property auction commenced at www.Interluxe.com on November 9th with a bid of $1,200,000. After two days of non-stop bidding, the bidding ceased with a final bid of $2,326,000. With the added ten percent buyer’s premium the sales’ price is close to $2.6M. The Interluxe platform created aggressive bidding resulting in over $39M in total bids that were placed during the auction.
The sale of this historic property is exciting for the international seller, “I am very pleased with the outcome,” said the seller. “The comparison of Interluxe and the others (auction companies) is night and day, the process followed through the auction was informative and coherent. The effort and outcome of the sale exceeded my expectations.”
The property received 982 inquiries, resulted in 47 previews and 9 highly qualified registered bidders and 20 bids. The winning bidder and future owner of the property currently resides in Canada.
“This was quite an exciting auction for us,” said Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe. “The level of interest from potential buyers to the amount of bidder activity was incredible. We’re very pleased with the response the property earned from our marketing efforts and we are expecting a smooth transition to the closing table.”
Known locally as the Palmer Estate, this Mediterranean Revival property is a part of the Belleair Historic Registry. Built circa 1920, the property was owned by Theron Palmer, a titan of the rubber industry and was a rumored summer getaway destination for Al Capone. Despite the homes’ age, the home has a very functional and desirable floor plan for today’s lifestyle. The home has undergone renovations, and still offers the charm of its original architecture and historic integrity.
Interluxe is excited to add this extraordinary property to its sold portfolio, building upon its reputation of auctioning luxury properties in Florida and across the country. For more information on Interluxe and their portfolio of properties, visit www.interluxe.com.
Interluxe partnered with Gordon Kyle of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for this auction.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
