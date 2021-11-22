Quantum Assurance Announces Partnership with Insurtech Leader in Small Commercial Insurance, Coterie Insurance
Quantum Assurance partnering with Coterie Insurance is changing the digital landscape for commercial agents to make small business insurance faster than ever.
As we work to change the insurance landscape, companies like Coterie that accelerate agents' ability to provide solutions to clients are critical… and Coterie pulls it off well.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. today announced a new partnership with Coterie Insurance. Coterie Insurance improves and simplifies agency workflows while expanding opportunities for Quantum Assurance’s independent agents with their expansive appetite and simplified application for small commercial insurance.
— Justin Eggar, Chief Executive Officer at Quantum Assurance International
"Coterie Insurance is an innovative insurtech that combines incredible ease of use with a broad market appetite and small business-friendly pricing. As we work to change the insurance landscape, companies like Coterie that accelerate agents' ability to provide solutions to clients are critical… and Coterie pulls it off well. They are quickly becoming the gold standard that our agents turn to in assisting small businesses and entrepreneurs with their insurance needs." - Justin Eggar, CEO, Quantum Assurance International
“Quantum Assurance is aligned with Coterie in the belief that agents are key to providing a fantastic insurance experience for small businesses,” said Jane Decker, Regional Distribution Director at Coterie Insurance. “Together, we’re changing the digital landscape for commercial agents across the country.”
The benefits of this partnership will include:
1. Having a simple and fast quote and bind experience for Quantum agents.
2. Arming our Quantum agents to access Coterie via their digital partner platforms, such as Tamika, to streamline their workflows.
3. Having Coterie's simple training and excellent support team enables Quantum agents who are newer to small commercial to get up to speed quickly.
About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through their direct channel and agency force. We were founded on the belief that insurance should fit the needs of the modern client, and work to redefine what consumers expect from their insurance experience. By leveraging cutting edge technology and insurtech solutions, we reduce friction for the client and help match them with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About Coterie Insurance:
Coterie Insurance is on a mission to make business insurance easy. Through tech-based business insurance solutions, Coterie delivers simpler coverage, more accurate pricing, and a streamlined experience. By enabling the instant quoting and issuing of policies as well as a 100% digital underwriting process, agents and brokers are able to simplify and digitize their operations to better serve small businesses. Digital insurance platforms are able to leverage Coterie's simple, easy to integrate APIs, to further streamline the quoting and binding experience. Coterie's expansive appetite is the most inclusive for the small businesses of today. For more information on Coterie and the digital transformation of small business insurance, go to www.coterieinsurance.com.
