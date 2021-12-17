ETECH NAMED ‘BPO OF THE YEAR’ RUNNER UP AT THE CCW EXCELLENCE AWARD
NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Celebrating 18 years of serving the customers, Etech Global Services, a leading global customer experience solution provider, was recognized as the final runner up for the prestigious “BPO of the Year” at the 2021 CCW Excellence Awards hosted by Customer Contact Week. This award honors the most innovative solution providers from the Contact Center industry who are transforming the way the customer experiences are delivered. It promotes companies and industry leaders recognizing their world-class thinking, creativity and execution across the full array of customer experience solutions.
A few of the highlights of Etech’s win:
Growth and Development: Etech’s focus on culture creates an environment where employees choose to stay and grow. Leaders at Etech participate in rigorous ongoing training and development programs which are focused on building their skills and equipping them to build trust, relationships, effectively transfer skills, set clear and documented expectations, follow-up, create accountability, share best practices, build on positive behaviors, and recognize and reward performance results.
Employee Retention: The “People First” culture coupled with Etech’s robust succession planning to identify and prepare our team for advancement opportunities, resulted in Etech’s best-ever retention of 94.46% in 2020 despite industry wide staffing challenges.
Secure Work From Home Environment: Etech’s Security, Compliance and Technology standards were enhanced to ensure data integrity and compliance for all corporate governance standards. The teams partnered with our customers and vendors to migrate to tools for a secure work from home environment allowing Etech to make a remarkable difference for each other, our customers, and within our communities.
“We’re excited that Etech continues to be recognized across the contact center industry for the innovation our team is bringing in the Employee and Customer Satisfaction.” said Etech’s President and CEO, Matt Rocco. “The pandemic has taught us that in today’s dynamic and rapidly changing world, a holistic approach is so critical for organizations to ensure that they can withstand any crisis and have business continuity that enables them to continue to be there for their people, their customers and within their communities.”
About Etech Global Services
Etech Global Services is a global leader of customer engagement solutions serving some of the world’s most trusted brands. Etech is trusted with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech honors commitments and delivers, resulting in measurably changed behavior while also driving business growth and profitability through solutions that engage millions of customers each day across multiple touchpoints using analytical, traditional, digital, mobile, and emerging technologies to communicate with your customers, when and how they choose.
Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for each other, our customers, and within our communities. Etech’s industry-leading technology services, such as Etech Insights, provide you with business insights and analytics that transform your customer interactions. Etech Insights combines human intelligence with the knowledge and power of artificial intelligence to identify the right behaviors and voice-of-customer insights that are not easily identifiable using traditional quality management processes. Etech’s services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and create a competitive advantage over your competition, leading to increased market share.
Etech believes through serving, we can make a remarkable difference for you and your customers.
About CCW
Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, now Customer Contact Week, CCW is the world’s largest customer contact event series. For over 20 years, CCW serves more than 3,000 attendees annually ranging from customer titles of all types to the many professionals responsible for holistic customer experience design and delivery. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice – the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.
About Customer Management Practice
The Customer Management Practice enables better navigation of the continually changing customer management sector by keeping professionals informed on the latest industry trends, drivers, and evolving initiatives through our extensive market research, reporting, and unparalleled events.
Press Contact:
press@etechgs.com
Veronica Chimney
Etech Global Services
+1 936-371-2640
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other