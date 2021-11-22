ChannelDoubler Announces their Advanced eLearning SEO Courses, an Extension of Successful SEO Services
Small businesses and freelancers can now learn how to build an SEO website from A to Z, avoiding loss of time and money on errors and experiments.
We are extremely proud to build a course that helps people build a correct online business from day one. These days demand for no loss of time and money anymore."LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Christos Vasilopoulos, CEO
The demanding online business environment craves specialized knowledge on different parts of Digital Marketing. As generic knowledge is not directly applicable, the immediate need for focused learning that can be put into practice is rising fast.
With that in mind and emerging from their clients’ needs, Channeldoubler Ltd announced their enhanced complete SEO Course that solves that problem. With zero or basic knowledge of building an SEO website, anyone can learn how to build an entire SEO website from scratch. The course is highly detailed, with full support for 12 months, and covers all the exact steps to launch an e-business website for organic ranking. It is suitable for anyone who wants to do things right or diagnose and fix things that are wrong.
The topics thoroughly explain from choosing the proper domain name, hosting, design and themes, to step-by-step conducting the necessary SEO keyword and structure research for correct On-Page SEO and applying that on structure and content. Students learn to write SEO content and cross-check its validity. In the end, they have a complete SEO website, launched under their domain.
The SEO Course solves one of the trickiest puzzles for launching a new website (blog, eshop, corporate, or other). Most businesses start with the wrong website, and only after 12 or 24 months, they discover why they don’t rank in search engines.
The complete Google SEO course is a time and cost saver and one of the few that are so specialized, while based on actual knowledge from providing Search Engine Optimization services to numerous clients, all these years. It provides all the steps (videos, texts, screenshots, online support) so any person can build what they want, from A to Z.
The course is far from any generic content or spatial information one can find around the web in blog posts. It is a proper asynchronous e-class, with tools on an e-learning system with structured content. As most people don’t know how to go from A to Z and fail, this course takes them to step by step to learn all the details. In the end, certification is also issued.
It is a course made by professionals with more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing and web applications, aiming to build more professionals.
On top of that, ChannelDoubler created an Online Class Only Course for Content Marketing. After building a correct SEO website for those who want to grasp all the details of the marketing part, with content, that is the next step.
Mr. Christos Vasilopoulos, CEO of ChannelDoubler, said, “We are extremely proud to build another product/service that helps people move forward, based on WordPress and WooCommerce. We were among the first who built a complete Digital Marketing course back in 2011 that many organizations and self-employed attended. Times demand for specialization. It was always like that, and since we provide SEO and Web Development for our clients, we thought to transfer all that knowledge to others who want to start right. That is the key point. To start right and not experiment for years. There is no need for that loss of time and money.”
For more information, please visit https://elearning.channeldoubler.co.uk/wordpress-seo-course-online/
