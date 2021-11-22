Submit Release
News Search

There were 154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,391 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B203903

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens                            

STATION:  Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/21/21  1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Keith Whiteman                                               

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a welfare check in the town of

Tunbridge, Vermont. Through investigation it was revealed that Keith Whiteman

had committed the offense of aggravated domestic assault. Whiteman was lodged at

Southern State Correctional Facility on $5000 bail awaiting court at Orange

County Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/22/21 at 1230 hours to answer to

the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/21 1230 hours           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL:$5000

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.