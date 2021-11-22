PRESS RELEASE: AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B203903
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/21/21 1630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Keith Whiteman
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a welfare check in the town of
Tunbridge, Vermont. Through investigation it was revealed that Keith Whiteman
had committed the offense of aggravated domestic assault. Whiteman was lodged at
Southern State Correctional Facility on $5000 bail awaiting court at Orange
County Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/22/21 at 1230 hours to answer to
the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/21 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL:$5000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.