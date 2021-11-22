PRESS RELEASE: AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B203903

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/21/21 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Keith Whiteman

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a welfare check in the town of

Tunbridge, Vermont. Through investigation it was revealed that Keith Whiteman

had committed the offense of aggravated domestic assault. Whiteman was lodged at

Southern State Correctional Facility on $5000 bail awaiting court at Orange

County Superior Court Criminal Division on 11/22/21 at 1230 hours to answer to

the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/21 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL:$5000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.