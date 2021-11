Rutland Barracks // MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B404709

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/16/2021

STREET: US 7

TOWN: Clarendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 7B

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved Road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michele Christian

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial driver’s side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Strew Nikalsson

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/16/2021 at approximately 1652 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash located on US 7, at the intersection of 7B Clarendon, VT. Operator #1 was identified as Michele Christian (59) of Orwell, VT. Operator #2 was identified as Strew Nikalsson (52) of Mt. Holly, VT. Investigation revealed Nikalsson was traveling south on US 7 when he struck Christian who was attempting to cross US 7 south from VT Route 7B. Both vehicles were totaled as a result of the collision. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Clarendon Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Carara’s Towing, Turk’s Auto, and the Rutland Town Police Department. There were no injuries reported, however, Operator #1 was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for precautionary reasons.