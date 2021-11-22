NI Announces RM830,000 Donation to Girls in Engineering and Technology (GET) Program
Mock cheque presentation from NI to PSC, witnessed by YAB Chow Kon Yeow. (L-R) Dato’ Yoon Chon Leong (Director of Penang Science Cluster), Azian Wahab (Academic Relations Manager), YAB Chow Kon Yeow (Chief Minister of Penang) and Selvam Chinappan (Managi
Program, which is managed by the Penang Science Cluster, encourages girls to pursue careers in engineering and technologyKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NI (Nasdaq: NATI) has donated RM830,000 to Penang Science Cluster (PSC), an industry-led initiative, in collaboration with the Penang state government. This amount will be distributed over the next four years to fund the Girls in Engineering and Tech (GET) Program following the successful completion of a pilot program this year.
The GET Program will be an annual program providing participants with 21st century capabilities including technical skills, soft skills, and character development. It is designed to encourage girls to pursue their studies and career pathways in engineering and technology and provide a long-term and sustainable supply of female students in both engineering and technology. This donation is aligned with NI’s “Changing the Faces of Engineering” policy, which is part of its 2030 Corporate Impact Strategy.
“This initiative is well aligned to our purpose in making a difference in the community where we live and work. I'm also excited to strengthen our collaboration with PSC to run and evolve the GET Program together,” said Selvam Chinappan, Managing Director of NI Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Sr Director for APAC Manufacturing.
"Penang Science Cluster is grateful for this grant from NI. We are proud to collaborate with NI to significantly benefit and inspire our female students in Penang and Malaysia to pursue their studies and future careers in engineering and technology,” said Ooi Peng Ee, CEO of PSC.
This announcement was made at the commencement ceremony for the construction of NI Malaysia’s new supply chain distribution hub that is expected to be completed in Q2 2022. The construction project is part of the broad-based expansion that NI announced in November 2019, and includes $40 million USD (RM170 million) in capital investment and the creation of 250 new jobs across research and development (R&D), manufacturing and sales capabilities.
For additional details on NI’s corporate impact strategy, visit https://www.ni.com/en-us/about-ni/corporate-impact.html.
About NI
At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.
Anita Selvamalar
TQPR Malaysia
