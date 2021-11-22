4 BR/5 BA Partially Completed Brick Home on 10± acres in Orange County VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
26443 Indian Trace, Unionville, VA 22567 4 BR/5 BA partially completed brick home on 10.02 +/- acres
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 4BR/5BA partially completed brick home on 10± acres w/basement, detached garage/shop and well, septic already on property in Unionville, VA”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 4 BR/5 BA partially completed brick home on 10+/- acres w/basement, detached garage/shop and well, septic and power already on property in Unionville, VA (Orange County) on Wednesday, December 8 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“By order of the trustee we have been contracted to market and sell this custom brick home on 10+/- acres. The home is approximately 50% complete allowing new owners the ability to finish the home according to their tastes and desires,” said Nicholls. “The property presents a rare opportunity for a builder, home owner, animal lover or investor to see this project through to completion by Bidding Your Price!!”
“Located in a private setting only 4 miles from Rt. 20 and 5 miles from Rt. 522, the property is only a short drive to Fredericksburg, Culpeper & Orange,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Wednesday, December 8 – 3 PM -- 26443 Indian Trace, Unionville, VA 22567
• This home is approximately 50% complete, and measures 2,970 +/- sf. above ground w/2,970 +/- sf. basement.
• Features include an attic, basement w/interior and exterior entrances (walk-out) and detached one car brick garage/shop
• The building permit will need to be renewed by the new owner.
• Heat pump (heating & cooling) is on the building permit, but has not been installed; 3 fireplaces
• Well & 4 bedroom septic system are in place and inspected
• Additional building materials (lumber, brick, block, etc.) on property will convey with the home.
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com