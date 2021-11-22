Conditions of release/ Rutland Barracks.

CASE#: 21B404803

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 21, 2021 / 1514 hours

LOCATION: Mendon

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Brian Gates

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 21, 2021, at approximately 1514 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a complaint of Brian Gates violating his conditions of release.

Investigation revealed Gates had violated his court ordered conditions of release when he was in possession of a deadly weapon.

Gates was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing.

Gates was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: November 22, 2021 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.