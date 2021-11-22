Conditions of release/ Rutland Barracks.
CASE#: 21B404803
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: November 21, 2021 / 1514 hours
LOCATION: Mendon
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Brian Gates
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 21, 2021, at approximately 1514 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a complaint of Brian Gates violating his conditions of release.
Investigation revealed Gates had violated his court ordered conditions of release when he was in possession of a deadly weapon.
Gates was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks for processing.
Gates was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: November 22, 2021 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.