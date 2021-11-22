3BR Brick Home on 2± Ac. 1 Mile From Rappahannock River in Essex County VA Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 3BR/2BA brick home on 2± gorgeous acres w/attached 2 car garage & located less than 1 mile off Rt. 17 & 1 mile from the Rappahannock River”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 bedroom/2 bath brick home on 2± gorgeous acres w/attached 2 car garage and located less than 1 mile off Rt. 17 (Tidewater Trail) and 1 mile from the Rappahannock River in Essex County, VA, on Tuesday, December 7 at 3 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“We have been contracted to market and sell this solid all brick Essex County home on 2± acres. This home can be occupied immediately and updated at the new owner's leisure,” said Nicholls. “This great property will make a wonderful primary residence, weekend retreat or investment property. Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!!”
“Located only .8 mile off of Rt. 17 (Tidewater Trail), this home is 1 mile from the Rappahannock River, 14 miles from Tappahannock, 14.5 miles from Rt. 301 (Port Royal), and only a short drive to Fredericksburg & Richmond,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.
Tuesday, December 7 – 3PM -- 883 Laytons Landing Rd., Champlain, VA 22438
3 BR/2 BA 2,074± sq.ft. brick home on 2± acres in Essex County, VA
• Features include an eat-in kitchen w/conveying appliances; dining room; family room w/fireplace; screened-in back porch; attic
• Attached 2 car garage (528± sf.)
• Central AC; oil heat (above ground tank); propane fireplace
• Private well & septic system
• Detached storage shed; asphalt driveway
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540/226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 226 1279
info@nichollsauction.com