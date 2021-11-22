DAVID LONG JR. TEAMS UP WITH CAL DENTAL USA TO HELP BRING SMILES TO FAMILIES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
David Long Jr. and Cal Dental have joined forces to deliver affordable dental services to families who struggle to cover the cost of dental care.
We try our best to save your natural teeth, hopefully saving you as much money as possible.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Ram’s David Long Jr. is currently a defensive back in the NFL. David graduated from Loyola High School and went on to attend the University of Michigan.
— Johnny Kim CEO
In 2019, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams and signed to a four-year contract. Through all of his accomplishments, David remains a Southern California kid at heart. Born and raised in Pasadena, the LA County native continues to support his community.
He is an excellent football player and is truly an inspiration to us all as he gives back to his community by teaming up with Cal Dental USA.
Cal Dental USA is a DSO with 15 minority-owned locations currently up and running in Southern California. Similar to David’s previous number, we plan to expand to 25 locations by 2023! Cal Dental’s success is due to the dental organization’s overall philosophy to provide affordable, clean, pleasant and welcoming dental services. In addition to being operated by top notch bilingual professionals and staff. As our website mentions, Dr. Johnny Kim, Cal Dental USA’s CEO wants his customers to know that our offices work hard to provide quality, customized, and personalized services. We try our best to save your natural teeth, hopefully saving you as much money as possible.
David Long Jr. and Cal Dental have joined forces to deliver affordable dental services to families who struggle to cover the cost of dental care, especially during these tough times as we are all coming out of a pandemic. David has offered to pledge $10,000 to help dental patients in need, and to ensure that their overall health remains a priority! David practices what he preaches as he himself is a Cal Dental patient. He knows well the overall lengths our offices go through to make sure everyone feels comfortable and most importantly, that the communities we serve keep smiling.
This brilliant giveback will benefit the communities of Van Nuys , Bell Gardens, Pasadena, and South Gate where Cal Dental currently has locations. This generous and impactful donation will not only help families in these areas, but it will also ensure that we continue to provide quality dental services to our Los Angeles & Orange County communities.
Written by: James Jones, VP
