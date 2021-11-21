Middlesex Barracks/ Vandalism Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A304562 / 21A304563

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: Evening of 11/19/21 and morning of 11/20/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: residences on VT Rte 14, Calais and Cabot Rd., Cabot

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/20/2021 the Vermont State Police responded to two reports of vandalism in

the Calais and Cabot area. It was determined residential windows had been shot

with a BB or pellet gun. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Middlesex

Barracks.

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

P:(802)229-9191

F:(802)229-2648

E: Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov