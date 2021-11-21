Middlesex Barracks/ Vandalism Request for Information
CASE#: 21A304562 / 21A304563
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP Middlesex
DATE/TIME: Evening of 11/19/21 and morning of 11/20/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: residences on VT Rte 14, Calais and Cabot Rd., Cabot
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
On 11/20/2021 the Vermont State Police responded to two reports of vandalism in
the Calais and Cabot area. It was determined residential windows had been shot
with a BB or pellet gun. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Middlesex
Barracks.
Trooper Jacob Fox
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
