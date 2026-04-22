Vermont Drug Task Force / Sale of cocaine, conspiracy
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force
DATE/TIME: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
LOCATION: Brattleboro, VT
ACCUSED: Xavier Carter
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
VIOLATION: Sale of cocaine x2, conspiracy x2
BAIL: $100,000
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force cited Xavier Carter, 33, of Brattleboro to answer charges of sale of cocaine x2 and conspiracy x2. Carter was under arrest for a separate, unrelated investigation conducted by the Brattleboro Police Department. Carter was ordered held for lack of $100,000 bail as part of the VDTF charges and new charges from Brattleboro PD’s investigation. Questions about the Brattleboro police investigation should be directed to that agency.
Carter was cited to appear for arraignment Wednesday, April 22, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro. Carter is being prosecuted by the Windham County State’s Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
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