Reminder: Upcoming CDS Advisory Committee Meetings

On Monday, November 22, 2021, from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm and 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm the advisory committee for LD 255 will have their second meeting.  The meetings will be facilitated by an independent facilitator and will be recorded.

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm and 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm the advisory committee for LD 386 will have their second meeting.  The meetings will be facilitated by an independent facilitator and will be recorded.

All previous advisory committee meeting materials and meeting recordings are available here.

LD 255, Resolve, Directing the Department of Education To Develop a Plan for the

Provision of Early Intervention Services (Emergency) and LD 386, Resolve, Directing the Department of Education To Establish the Process for Transitioning the Provision of Early Childhood Special Education Services for Children with Disabilities from 4 Years of Age to under 6 Years of Age from the Regional Child Development Services System to School Administrative Units passed during the 130th first legislative session. If you would like to attend the upcoming advisory committee meetings and listen to the discussion, please use the following links.

LD 255 Advisory Committee

Monday, November 22

01:00 PM – 02:30 PM Webinar ID: 858 9296 2757 https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/85892962757

06:00 PM – 07:30 PM

Webinar ID: 840 8653 7392 https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/84086537392

LD 386 Advisory Committee Tuesday, November 23

01:00 PM – 02:30 PM Webinar ID: 895 2002 0473 https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/89520020473

06:00 PM – 07:30 PM Webinar ID: 892 6973 3462 https://mainestate.zoom.us/j/89269733462

Please email questions to Alisha.Brownstein@maine.gov.

