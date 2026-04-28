Nearly 500 Individuals Gather for Maine’s Second Annual Inclusive Education Conference

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, in partnership with the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF), proudly hosted the second annual Maine Inclusive Education Conference on April 8, 2026, at the Augusta Civic Center, welcoming nearly 500 educators, administrators, families, and community partners from across the state.

Centered on the theme “Reimagining Education: We Are Better Together,” the conference celebrated Maine’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that all students—particularly those with disabilities—can learn and thrive in inclusive classroom environments.

The event featured a keynote address from internationally recognized inclusion expert Paula Kluth, founder of Inclusion Rules. Kluth inspired attendees to rethink traditional approaches to education and to embrace inclusive practices that honor the strengths and potential of every learner.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in a wide range of sessions highlighting innovative practices in inclusive education. Three of Maine’s inclusive education model schools offered powerful insights into their journeys toward more inclusive systems. Members of these schools shared candid reflections on the barriers they have encountered, such as shifting mindsets, redesigning service delivery, and building staff capacity, alongside strategies that have supported their progress. Importantly, they also presented data demonstrating measurable successes, including increased time in general education settings, improved student outcomes, and stronger engagement among students and staff.



Additional sessions explored Universal Design for Learning (UDL), inclusive Extended Learning Opportunities (ELOs), and strategies to support students from pre-K through the transition to adulthood. A powerful student roundtable highlighted lived experiences that brought authentic insight into what inclusion truly looks and feels like in Maine schools. The day also featured a family and parent panel, emphasizing the critical role of strong school-family partnerships in fostering belonging, access, and meaningful participation for all students.

“This conference reflects the energy, dedication, and shared vision of educators and families across Maine,” said Maine DOE Special Projects & Educator Supports Coordinator Tracy Whitlock. “When we come together to learn from one another, we strengthen our ability to create schools where every student belongs and succeeds.”

This conference is part of a broader, ongoing partnership between the Maine DOE and the UMF to expand inclusive education across the state. This work includes:

The Maine Inclusive Education Framework.

A statewide inclusive education leadership network supporting school and district leaders.

An annual inclusive education leadership symposium in the fall.

The upcoming Inclusive Education Instructional Practices Webinar Series, launching in the fall of 2026.

Together, these initiatives aim to build educator capacity, strengthen leadership, and ensure sustainable, high-quality inclusive practices in schools statewide.

Building on the success of this year’s event, the Maine DOE is pleased to announce that the next Maine Inclusive Education Conference is planned for April 2027.

For more information about inclusive education initiatives in Maine, please visit the Maine DOE website.