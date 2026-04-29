Mount Abram High School Students Experience the Arts in New York City

Thanks to a generous grant from the Carrabassett Valley School Committee, Mount Abram High School students (MSAD 58) have had the opportunity over the past two years to experience immersive, real-world learning through arts-focused trips to New York City. These experiences have brought classroom lessons to life in one of the world’s most vibrant cultural hubs.

Last year, a group of students traveled to New York City for an art field trip filled with exploration and discovery. During that visit, students explored the world-renowned Metropolitan Museum of Art, toured Mana Contemporary, attended a performance on Broadway, and visited the School of Visual Arts. Along the way, they discovered small galleries tucked throughout the city’s art districts, gaining a firsthand look at the breadth and diversity of the art world.



For student Sage Norton, one of the highlights of the trip was exploring those smaller galleries.

“There are so many art galleries hidden away wherever you go,” Norton said, sharing that the trip also shifted her perspective on city life. “I used to hate cities, but visiting helped me grow fonder of them.”

Beyond the art itself, Norton noted she appreciated the connections formed during the trip.

“I would definitely go again,” Norton expressed. “It was an amazing experience, and I made friends with people I probably wouldn’t have talked to otherwise.”

Student Anneliese Ziehler said she valued both the cultural experience and the time spent with classmates.

“It was really nice getting to spend time with friends and new people outside of school,” Ziehler said.

With a packed schedule, students were constantly on the move—something that made the experience even more memorable.

“I would definitely go again if I have the chance. It was one of my favorite experiences during my time at Mount Abram,” Ziehler added.

For Brooke Atwood, the opportunity to draw throughout the trip was especially meaningful. Under the guidance of art teacher Mr. Masterman, students sketched what they saw, what inspired them, and what sparked their creativity.

“Everything I saw there inspired my art—the museum, the city landscape, the graffiti on buildings, and even the diverse restaurants,” Atwood reflected. “I learned more about the world of being an artist full-time and what that could mean for me.”

Building on the success of that first experience, the Mount Abram Art Department expanded the opportunity again this year. Funded once more by the Carrabassett Valley School Committee, 10 students participated in a second trip to New York City—this time, with an even broader itinerary and deeper engagement with the professional art world.

During this stay, students visited both the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art, met directly with photographer Renate Aller and painter Gill Stewart in their studios, explored numerous galleries in the Chelsea Art Gallery District, and toured the School of Visual Arts. They also attended a production of Hadestown on Broadway, visited the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero, and experienced a wide range of public art installations across the city.



Amid this full itinerary, students gained valuable life skills beyond the arts. They learned to navigate a dense urban environment, traveled throughout the city using the subway and bus systems, and experienced city life firsthand—grabbing meals from food stands and bodegas while keeping up with a fast-paced schedule.

Together, these experiences offered students a powerful “crash course” in both the art world and urban living, exposing them to new perspectives and possibilities beyond high school.

Both trips have proven to be tremendous successes, giving Mount Abram students access to the energy, diversity, and opportunity of one of the world’s most significant arts capitals. More importantly, they have helped students build confidence, strengthen connections, and envision new pathways for their futures.

Opportunities like these are made possible through strong community support. Their impact will stay with these students long after their return home.

This story was submitted by MSAD 58. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.