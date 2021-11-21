Reminder: Eastbound I-10 closed this weekend in west Phoenix

PHOENIX – Drivers who normally would plan on using eastbound Interstate 10 approaching the downtown Phoenix area are reminded that a section of the Papago Freeway will be closed this weekend (Nov. 19-22) for asphalt removal as part of an ongoing pavement improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between 43rd Avenue and the I-17 “Stack” interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 22).

The northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramps to eastbound I-10, including the HOV lane ramp, also will be closed along with the eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 67th and 51st avenues.

The work to improve rough pavement conditions along I-10 is being done ahead of the traditional holiday travel season that starts Thanksgiving week.

Detours: Eastbound I-10 drivers, including those heading to Sky Harbor Airport, East Valley destinations or Tucson, can consider exiting to the southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) east of 67th Avenue and reconnecting with I-10 near Chandler Boulevard in the Ahwatukee area. Drivers also can exit ahead of the closure and use eastbound Van Buren Street or McDowell Road before connecting with I-10 via 19th or Seventh avenues.

Eastbound I-10 drivers in the West Valley with plans to travel to the north Phoenix area also have the option of using northbound Loop 101 or Loop 303 to reach I-17.

ADOT’s $12 million pavement improvement project between I-17 and Avondale Boulevard started in September (2021) and is scheduled for completion by summer 2022. More information is available on ADOT’s I-10 Avondale Blvd to I-17 Project website.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides information and updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.