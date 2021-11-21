Mastercard Collaborates with OffGamers To Bring You 5% Off
It’s our first time bringing this exclusive promo code to our Mastercard holders. We view our partnership with Mastercard as a great opportunity to continue to pamper our users.”SINGAPORE, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers has recently announced a collaboration with Mastercard, dedicated for Mastercard cardholders to shop better on the OffGamers’ site.
— said Leonard Chee, CEO of OffGamers.
This exclusive promotion allows Mastercard holders to shop and checkout on OffGamers with a 5% discount for a limited time.
This promotion will also be available on both OffGamers’ official website and its newly launched OffGamers mobile app.
The maximum amount for the discount is capped at USD5, and is limited for the first 2000 customers. The discount can only be redeemed once per customer.
The promotion will start from the 5th of November 2021 until the 31st of March 2022.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
About Mastercard
Mastercard is a globally recognized leader in the banking industry when it comes to innovative payments and technology. They have been at the forefront of connecting consumers with merchants and vice versa for decades with millions of consumers employing their service.
