LuckyDogz Entertainment Present Frank Calhoune’s much anticipated album “Autistic Stoner Rap, Vol 1: A Trip to B.R.”
Frank’s album “Autistic Stoner Rap, Vol 1: A Trip to B.R.” is an album that represents Frank Calhoune’s personal life and passions fully.
I play it by tha hand that I was dealt (flush!).”LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LuckyDogz Entertainment is excited to announce the release of Frank Calhoune’s much anticipated third album “Autistic Stoner Rap, Vol 1: A Trip to B.R.”.
— Frank Calhoune
Born and raised in Long Island, New York Frank Calhoune grew up in the active and hasty hamlet of Port Jefferson Station, NY. While Long Island is always going to be home ,Frank Calhoune currently resides in Scranton, PA.
Having always been a motivated, persistent and determined individual so it’s no surprise when you see Frank Calhoune’s dedication and passion for his music. Creating his own sub-genre of “autistic stoner rap” Frank continues to shows why he’s different from the rest. Utilizing what most see as a deterrent from continuing with their goals; Frank curated his passions and lifestyle on the autistic spectrum to continue striving for excellence. Excellence which can be see in the creation and curation of his new album “Autistic Stoner Rap, Vol 1: A Trip to B.R.”.
While Frank Calhoune has northern roots and upbringings; his music has been heavily influenced by the distinct hip hop sound that Baton Rouge, Louisiana made so popular. “I love that jiggin', energetic, club-type shit, where nothin' but consistent, powerful energy comes through & takes over your ears!”, Frank says when speaking on his influences. “Shout out ta those like Doe-Doe, DJ B Real, Blu3Black, Kevin Gates, Money Boy, Q-Red On The Track, Racked-Up Ready, MobbGod, Nu$$ie & every1 else from Baton Rouge that have/continue to provide(d) their energy to my life. It really made me tha awesome I am, till this day...!”
Frank’s album “Autistic Stoner Rap, Vol 1: A Trip to B.R.” is an album that represents Frank Calhoune’s personal life and passions fully. Having been diagnosed and placed on the autism spectrum in early 2001; he is that “autistic stoner rapper”and love for Baton Rouge music is so strong it literally required a “a trip to BR” and the results well they speak for themselves.
Frank Calhoune’s collaboration resume runs deep with that Baton Rouge sound including: 70th Street Carlos, DJ B Real, Doe-Doe (you know Boosie’s cousin), EQ Tha Misfit (who has credits alongside Kevin Gates), Level, Q Red on the Track, and Skull Duggrey (formely with Master P’s No Limit Records). Even Frank’s stage name, Frank Calhoune, was bestowed upon him by a Baton Rouge rapper, Percy Keith, back in 2015.
Frank Calhoune’s name ringing bells all ways from NY to Lousiana so make sure to follow the movement, stream the album “Austistic Stoner Rap, Vol 1: A Trip to B.R.” on all your favorite streaming platforms. And be sure to follow his youtube where he has released numerous videos corresponding to the album. Many of which have already been a staple feature on the BR Video Mixtapes series powered by Greg Dukes all of 2021.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FrankCalhoune
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frankcalhoune/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3acsmK5jYHjJWjMzBFfAaw
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/frank-calhoune/1554606750
Follow LuckyDogz Entertainment Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-6eRlq138o1bIejtocV32g
Contact Frank Calhoune at: Frankie62188@hotmail.com
Rap Juggernaut
Artist Revenue Solutions
+1 678-243-0244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Frank Calhoune - I'm Edibled Up ft. Level (Official Music Video)