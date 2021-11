Williston Barracks//I-189 Crash South Burlington

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A104273

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11/20/21 at approximately 10:17 hours

STREET: I-189 Westbound

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US RT 7/Shelburne Rd.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Emily E. Arce

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joshua Danco

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Pickup

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 11/20/21 at approximately 1017 hours, VT State Police responded to the end of I-189 Westbound near Shelburne Rd. for a crash. The investigation revealed that Vehicle 2 (V2) was stopped in the left lane of I-189 by the intersection, when Vehicle 1 (V1) slammed into the back of it. V1 was totaled. The left lane of I-189 was closed for a time while V1 was removed from the scene. This crash is still under investigation.