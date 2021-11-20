Submit Release
Wallens Ridge State Prison Inmate Dies Following Apparent In-Cell Attack

November 20, 2021

RICHMOND — An inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison died this afternoon following an apparent attack by another inmate.

The 47-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at 12:35 pm on Saturday, November 20, at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

The victim was serving multiple life sentences for sexual offenses including rape. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The apparent assailant is serving a life sentence for murder.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

