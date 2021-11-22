ATP Hosts 2nd Virtual EdTech and Computational Psychometrics Summit (ECPS): Unfinished Learning? Generation Interrupted
Join us December 8 - 9, 2021 - Registration and Sponsorship is open
Educational technology and computational psychometrics have given us a path to make student learning more equitable, more accessible, and more valid than ever before.”WASHINGTON, D.C. , UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more schools resume in-person instruction and educators continue to pursue educational technology to support student achievement, Global ATP's virtual EdTech and Computational Psychometrics Summit, scheduled for December 8 - 9, 2021, has become more relevant than ever.
— Alina von Davier, Ph.D.
"Educational technology and the science that supports it are changing exponentially...together with computational psychometrics have given us a path to make student learning more equitable, more accessible, and more valid than ever before," remarked ATP Chair-Elect, Alina von Davier, Ph.D., of Duolingo.
Dr. von Davier is credited as one of the earliest proponents of the field of Computational Psychometrics, which is defined as a blend of psychometrics and AI that is frequently concerned with providing actionable and meaningful feedback to individuals based on measurement and analysis of individual differences as they pertain to specific areas of enquiry.
This will be the second year that Global ATP hosts the ECPS titled: Unfinished Learning? Generation Interrupted. Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates, will kick off this year's Summit talking about how high-quality technologies can make it more practical for teachers to reconnect with their students and reshape the way they deliver instruction. He will also highlight how psychometric work is vital to developing and supporting curriculum and assessment tools in order to address long-standing educational disparities.
Following the keynote will be a panel discussion, Developing Equitable and Fair Learning Products: A Discussion of Ethical AI in EdTech, which will be moderated by Ada Woo, Vice President, Innovative Learning Sciences, Ascend Learning. The panel will feature education leaders and data science experts from Microsoft, Riiid Labs, the University of Iowa, and cApStAn, who will take a deep dive into the dichotomy of Artificial Intelligence -- how it promises to transcend human limitations and increase productivity, but also poses the danger of perpetuating societal biases and amplifying them on a grand scale. Questions that will be addressed include, How should EdTech providers develop learning products that are ethical and fair? How do we ensure that our A.I. creations reflect human values?
Day two of the Summit will be kicked off by Rebecca Kantar, Head of Education at Roblox, who will discuss her work with the Imbellus team developing cognitive skills assessments using game-based and simulation-based tasks. And rounding out the conference will be a series of edtech demos, interactive and invited sessions from international presenters "zooming" in to discuss topics from transactivity to data-driven decision making to network psychometrics.
The conference will conclude with a panel on the regulatory work needed for the applications of AI in education. Experts from assessment programs to EdTech and AI ethics will discuss the needs and concerns surrounding the conundrum of regulation vs innovation.
This year's Summit program is sponsored by Ascend Learning and Duolingo English Test. Registration and sponsorship is open.
Lauren Scheib
Association of Test Publishers
+1 717-755-9747
email us here