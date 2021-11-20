Keyawna Nikole and InkWhore333 Release a Statement After the Video for Newest Single, “Sick Psycho 6ircus” Is Stolen
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording Artists Keyawna Nikole and InkWhore333 are addressing the video concept and visualization to their newest single, “Sick Psycho 6ircus” being stolen by artist Iann Dior. The pair noticed Iann Dior replicated their video and released his version just days before their scheduled release date.
Speaking on the controversy, Keyawna Nikole says:
“It’s absolutely devastating to wake up and see an artist we supported, generically replicate a music video InkWhore333 and I put our blood, sweat, money, and time into and have them claim it as their own. It is especially disheartening when the same label executives are aware and distributing both of our content. I find it disturbing that InkWhore333 and I personally invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into producing a unique visual representation of our music, just to be stolen by someone with a larger platform.
For independent artists, this is a daily battle. All successful independent artists find themselves influencing those “above us.” This is not the first time a well-known rapper has stolen our work and it will not be the last, but we will no longer stand for it. As a woman in this demographic, the odds are not in my favor but we have put in the work and built a real fanbase.
We will continue to produce top-quality visuals. We look forward to the release of “Sick Psycho Circus.” Thank you Times Square NYC for our billboard. More than anything, we would love for you to form your own opinion. “
The “Sick Psycho 6ircus” video will be available on November 22, 2021. “Sick Psycho 6ircus” is available on all streaming platforms.
About Keyawna Nikole
Thriving from the city of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Keyawna Nikole has been dominating the Los Angeles music scene. Known as the most versatile female artist in the scene, she confidently carries hypnotic R&B melodies ranging all the way from EDM to Metal. Keyawna is undeniably becoming an unstoppable force. Having collaborated with artists such as Lil Xan, The Grammy Nominated Ricky P, Drew York (Stray From The Path), BabyGoth, Lucifena, and so many more, Keyawna Nikole is truly proving she has a slot in every genre. Her song Love Overdose (prod. Nick Mira) collecting 100K SoundCloud streams overnight was just the beginning. After articles of Keyawna began to surface on Elevator, No Jumper, and The Source she’s begun breaking the barrier for ALL women in the industry.
About InkWhore333
With over half a million collective streams to date, Ohio scream vocalist/songwriter InkWhore333 has continued to work tirelessly to establish his position in the LA music scene. After venturing off and relocating to Hollywood CA Ink has demolished all competition in both the music and acting industry.
Having worked with major household names such as Selena Gomez, Coi Leray
Ty Dolla Sign etc. Ink is undeniably on his way to impacting the youth of metal.
Ink has huge announcements for 2021, starting with the release of his latest single “Sick Psycho Circus” Feat. Keyawna Nikole, Produced by Bass Gawd. (Reed Washington) While fans anticipate his full-length album releasing fall of 2022. InkWhore333 is the ultimate balance between trap rap and heavy metal.
With his magnetic vocals, overly honest lyricism, and an overall carefree mentality, often finding himself compared as a hybrid of metal superstar such as Oli Sykes of BMTH and Austin Carlile of Of Mice & Men. With multiple sold out LA shows in the books, there’s no sign of InkWhore333 letting up in anytime soon.
