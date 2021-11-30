North Carolina Floral Design Exhibition Inspired by Art – January 7-9, 2022

Art & The Bloom 2021 Best Use of Color & People's Choice Awards by Roxanne Thompson – Courtesy Scott Bittler Bill Hamilton, Art & The Bloom 2020 – Courtesy of Scott Bittler Blockade Runner Resort – Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina – Aerial Images ILM

Art & The Bloom is a three-day exhibition and competition including workshops and demonstrations.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading floral designers in North and South Carolina will gather in Wrightsville Beach to showcase their floral creations inspired by fine art, Jan. 7-9, 2022.

The three-day Art & The Bloom exhibition and competition include expert demonstrations and workshops in floral design, floral collage and culinary art, jewelry fashion shows, gallery art sales by the Wilmington Art Association, and nationally renowned vendors. Tickets are available to the public.

The New Hanover Garden Club, Harbor Island Garden Club, and host hotel Blockade Runner Beach Resort will be following the Governor’s guidelines for the prevention of the spread of Covid 19. Should the event need to be canceled due to increased Covid restrictions, tickets will be refundable.

Now entering its fifth year, the New Hanover and Harbor Island Garden Clubs’ Art & The Bloom has become a highly anticipated event. This year’s artwork will come from private collections and juried artists across the state. Floral designers receive their art assignment from a blind draw weeks before the event.

Judging this year is National Garden Club Judge and Flower Show School Instructor Judy Binns, as well as North Carolina award-winning event planner and instructor Bill Hamilton. Floral design winners receive a beautiful ribbon, a cash award, and bragging rights. The judges will be presenting floral design demonstrations and workshops.

Lois Watson, a locally acclaimed Architectural Illustrator and member of the Wilmington Art Association, will be conducting a workshop on creating florals by collage watercolor technique. Attendees will be taking home an original piece of creative art.

Judy Binns will conduct a floral demonstration on how to create many different design types using the same flowers. Judy is a National Garden Club (NGC) master flower show judge, past president of the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs, and recipient of the NGC Member Award of Honor for the South Atlantic region.

Bill Hamilton, an award-winning wedding and event planner and instructor, will be conducting a floral design demonstration on creating beautiful arrangements for your home on a budget. Bill has won numerous awards including the 2015 EPIC Tabletop Award, Best Themed Décor Award, and the Best Team Event Award.

Afternoon tea and a fashion show of jewels will be offered to feature Mariann Bauer, The Pearl Girl, and her beautiful line of fashion-forward jewelry.

New Hanover Garden Club and the Harbor Island Garden Club, the organizers of Art & The Bloom, are federated through the National Garden Club and Garden Clubs of North Carolina. The event’s proceeds will benefit gardening projects for nonprofit organizations and student scholarships. All activities will be held at the host hotel, the Blockade Runner Beach Resort.

2022 Art & The Bloom Itinerary:

Exhibition General Admission, January 8- 9, 2022 9am-5pm

Friday, January 7th, 2022, Special Event:

Meet the Designers Preview Party

5:00 – 7:00 PM

Enjoy meeting and greeting the designers, heavy hors d’oeuvres by EAST Oceanfront Dining, music by Duke Ladd, harpist Julie Rehder and a stroll through the exhibit prior to the public opening on Saturday.

Saturday, January 8th, 2022, Special Sessions:

“Design in Bloom” Floral Design Demonstration

9:30 – 11:30 AM

Award-winning Master designer and instructor Judy Binns will demonstrate the creation of many design types using the same flowers. Includes entry to the exhibition.

“Designing for Home” 1:00 – 3:00 PM

Award-winning designer and event planner Bill Hamilton will demonstrate how you can create beautiful floral designs for your home on a budget. Includes entry to the exhibition.

Afternoon Tea 3:30 – 4:30 PM

Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea served in two courses, all the while being entertained by a fashion show of jewels by the Pearl Girl Mariann Bauer; including entry to the exhibition.

Sunday, January 9th, 2022, Special Sessions:

“Painting with Paper” Collage Watercolor Workshop by Lois Watson 9:30 – 11:30 AM

WAA artist and instructor Lois Watson will conduct a workshop on creating a beautiful collage using a watercolor technique (includes all supplies) includes entry to the exhibition.

“Edible Flowers” Workshop by Carla Wiechman 1:00 –3:00 PM

Pastry chef Carla Wiechman will guide you in the art of sugaring edible flowers. You will also learn how to pipe flowers and decorate your own personal cupcake (includes all supplies). This session includes entry to the exhibition.

Afternoon Tea 3:30 – 4:30 PM

Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea served in two courses, all the while being entertained by a fashion show of jewels by the Pearl Girl Mariann Bauer; including entry to the exhibition.

The Wilmington Art Association will be hosting a sales gallery all weekend.

The Vendors Gallery will be open all weekend for your shopping pleasure.

Contact:

Barb Bittler, Chair, Art & The Bloom

BarbBittler@gmail.com

910-616-0476

Robert B Butler

Communications | PR

Robert@RBButler.com

www.RBButler.com

