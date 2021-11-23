Barnstone Studios Announces New Patreon Tiers with New Benefits

THURMONT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnstone Studios today announced brand new new tiers and benefits for anyone wishing to support the arts through Barnstone Studios’ Patreon program: this program generates ongoing funding to support scholarships, supplies and one-to-one art education mentorship for selected aspiring artists.

The new Barnstone Patreon tiers and the ongoing benefits that supporters can enjoy include:

Sketch - $10 per month

● Ongoing access to Patreon exclusive content such as behind the scenes stories of the Barnstone studio and more

● Your name as a Barnstone Studios supporter listed on our website

● Dartmoor Photography Booklet showcasing Myron’s photographic skills (mailed to you)

● Every Quarter, you will receive a Barnstone-related surprise delivered to you

Draw - $25 per month

Everything in the Sketch Tier plus:

● Exclusive recordings of past one-to-one Barnstone Master Guide and student work sessions: these videos contain Master Guide tips, answers to student questions and provide examples of how the Master Guide and student sessions work. Recordings released 2x per month

● Introduction to Drawing & Design Workbook (mailed to you)

Design - $49 per month

Everything in the Sketch and Draw Tiers plus:

● 15-minute session with the Barnstone Master Guide of your choice

● Barnstone Studio art catalog featuring past art show collections (mailed to you)

● 20% discount off courses for as long as you are a Patreon supporter at this level (discount code will be emailed to you)

Golden Section - $249 per month

Everything in the Sketch, Draw and Design Tiers plus:

● 3 ft x 4 ft, high quality, Myron Barnstone Art Heritage Poster showing the direct link between Myron and past great masters such as Da Vinci, Raphael, Degas and more (mailed to you)

● Access to all Barnstone Studios classes on Teachable on-demand learning as long as you are a Patreon supporter at this level (discount code will be emailed to you)

● 1 Hour session each month with the Barnstone Master Guide of your choice

Myron’s Angels - $1,000 per month

Everything in the Sketch, Draw, Design and Golden Section Tiers, plus:

● Free access to all Barnstone Method workshops and webinars taught by Barnstone Studios alumni

● Free access to the Master Guides for one-to-one lessons

● A USB drive with 500 of the slides Myron used in his lectures to demonstrate how master painters use the Golden Section

● A leather-bound reproduction of Myron’s anatomy sketch book created during his years at Ruskin School of Art in Oxford, England: an exclusive for our Patreon $1,000 level supporters

Supporters can sign up to the new Barnstone Patreon tiers immediately by visiting the Barnstone Patreon page: all Barnstone community members are encouraged to tell friends and family about the new Barnstone Patreon tiers.

For additional inquiries about the new Barnstone Patreon Tiers, please visit the Barnstone Patreon page https://www.patreon.com/barnstonestudios or contact Cat Barnstone at barnstonedvd@gmail.com or call 301.788.6241.

To learn more about Myron Barnstone and The Barnstone Method, please visit our website https://www.barnstonestudios.com/

About Barnstone Studios

Barnstone Studios, located at 202 A East Main Street, Thurmont, Maryland, is dedicated to fostering an appreciation of fine art, and helping to make classical, atelier-style art education accessible to all who desire to develop their talent and enrich their lives. Additional information about Barnstone Method classes, the Barnstone Patreon program, private coaching from Barnstone Master Guides, original works or limited edition prints and other related products is available online at https//www.BarnstoneStudios.com, or by calling 301.788.6241.

About Patreon

Co-founded in 2013 by YouTube star Jack Conte and Sam Yam, Patreon is a membership platform that connects creators and their most passionate fans. Spearheading the creator economy, Patreon's 200,000+ creators have connected with more than 7 million fans on Patreon and creators have earned more than $2 billion since the company's inception. Creators of all types - from podcast, video, music, visual arts, gaming and more - use Patreon to share exclusive content, monetize their craft, and engage directly with their biggest fans via content and community. For more information about the company, visit: https://www.patreon.com/



