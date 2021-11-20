Shaftsbury Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B303313
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury State Police
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/19/2021 @ 1900 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: King Hill Road Readsboro, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Jeremiah J. Rust
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vidor, TX
VICTIM: James Reede
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port Orange, FL
VICTIM: Robert Williams
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Metairie, LA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an assault complaint at a residence on King Hill Road in the Town of Readsboro. Investigation revealed that Jeremiah J. Rust had caused bodily injury to two co workers in a residence they share. Rust was located a short time later, arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Rust was issued conditions of release and remanded to Marble Valley Correction Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $20,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421