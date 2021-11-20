Shaftsbury Barracks/ Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B303313

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                            

STATION: Shaftsbury State Police                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 11/19/2021 @ 1900 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: King Hill Road Readsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Jeremiah J. Rust                                                

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vidor, TX

 

VICTIM: James Reede

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Port Orange, FL

 

VICTIM: Robert Williams

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Metairie, LA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to an assault complaint at a residence on King Hill Road in the Town of Readsboro. Investigation revealed that Jeremiah J. Rust had caused bodily injury to two co workers in a residence they share. Rust was located a short time later, arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Rust was issued conditions of release and remanded to Marble Valley Correction Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2021 at 1230 hours.             

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $20,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

