Opeeka Announces Membership with Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, an emerging leader in person-centered behavioral health software solutions, announced today their supporting membership with Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services (TACFS), an alliance whose mission is to strengthen and continuously improve the services, practices, and care for at-risk children, youth, and families throughout Texas. This announcement comes as Opeeka continues to expand its presence throughout the United States with a mission to promote well-being for all and support person-centered care by helping youth and families in care easily communicate their story, circumstances, and progress.

The Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services (TACFS) is a network of mission-driven organizations that have embraced the call to serve these children and families, and are working together to improve our care, services, and outcomes statewide.

“Opeeka is proud to be a part of TACFS and join in their mission to strengthen and improve the lives of the tens of thousands of most vulnerable children and families in the child welfare system in Texas.” said Opeeka CMO and Co-founder Ken Knecht.

“Opeeka’s Person-Centered Intelligence Solution is a solution that unifies care for children and families throughout the system of care. We are excited to welcome Opeeka into TACFS and introduce this ground-breaking technology to the many organizations who can use it to help better serve the children and families throughout Texas.” said TACFS Chief Executive Officer Katie Olse.

About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

About TACFS

The Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services (TACFS) is a network of mission-driven organizations that have embraced the call to serve the tens of thousands of the most vulnerable children and families in the child welfare system in Texas through education and research, collaboration, and advocacy. For more information, visit https://tacfs.org.

Creating Healthy Communities - Unifying Foster Care