Submit Release
News Search

There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,759 in the last 365 days.

Opeeka Announces Membership with Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services

We are excited to welcome Opeeka into TACFS and introduce this ground-breaking technology to the many organizations who can use it to help better serve the children and families throughout Texas”
— Katie Olse

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, an emerging leader in person-centered behavioral health software solutions, announced today their supporting membership with Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services (TACFS), an alliance whose mission is to strengthen and continuously improve the services, practices, and care for at-risk children, youth, and families throughout Texas. This announcement comes as Opeeka continues to expand its presence throughout the United States with a mission to promote well-being for all and support person-centered care by helping youth and families in care easily communicate their story, circumstances, and progress.

The Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services (TACFS) is a network of mission-driven organizations that have embraced the call to serve these children and families, and are working together to improve our care, services, and outcomes statewide.

“Opeeka is proud to be a part of TACFS and join in their mission to strengthen and improve the lives of the tens of thousands of most vulnerable children and families in the child welfare system in Texas.” said Opeeka CMO and Co-founder Ken Knecht.

“Opeeka’s Person-Centered Intelligence Solution is a solution that unifies care for children and families throughout the system of care. We are excited to welcome Opeeka into TACFS and introduce this ground-breaking technology to the many organizations who can use it to help better serve the children and families throughout Texas.” said TACFS Chief Executive Officer Katie Olse.

About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

About TACFS

The Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services (TACFS) is a network of mission-driven organizations that have embraced the call to serve the tens of thousands of the most vulnerable children and families in the child welfare system in Texas through education and research, collaboration, and advocacy. For more information, visit https://tacfs.org.

Ken Knecht
Opeeka, Inc.
+1 916-474-1172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Creating Healthy Communities - Unifying Foster Care

You just read:

Opeeka Announces Membership with Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.