Derby Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A503931
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME:11/15/2021 @ approx 2330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Water St & East St, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police
responded to a report of an argument and a single gunshot fired at the
intersection of Water St and East St in the Village of Orleans. Witnesses
reported a dark in color Cadillac and a red sedan were involved. Witnesses
reported upon hearing the gun shot, both vehicles fled the scene. Troopers
responded to the scene and area. In speaking with witnesses it was learned no
one had been struck or injured as a result of the single shot fired. This case
remains active and is still under investigation. The Vermont State Police is
looking for anyone with information to the identities of the parties involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at
802 334 8881.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881