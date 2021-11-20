Derby Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A503931

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME:11/15/2021 @ approx 2330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Water St & East St, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police

responded to a report of an argument and a single gunshot fired at the

intersection of Water St and East St in the Village of Orleans. Witnesses

reported a dark in color Cadillac and a red sedan were involved. Witnesses

reported upon hearing the gun shot, both vehicles fled the scene. Troopers

responded to the scene and area. In speaking with witnesses it was learned no

one had been struck or injured as a result of the single shot fired. This case

remains active and is still under investigation. The Vermont State Police is

looking for anyone with information to the identities of the parties involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at

802 334 8881.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881