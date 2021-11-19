Governor Newsom Grants Executive Clemency 11.19.21

Published: Nov 19, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has granted pardons to two members of California tribes, the Koi Nation of Northern California and the Resighini Rancheria. Tribal leaders support these pardons, which recognize the grantees’ efforts and successes in rehabilitation post-conviction, as well as their extraordinary service to their communities. These pardons coincide with Native American Heritage Month, which honors the vibrancy and resiliency of Native American culture.

The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant executive clemency in the form of a pardon, commutation or reprieve. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may remove counterproductive barriers to employment and public service and restore civic rights and responsibilities. A pardon does not expunge or erase a conviction.

Pardons recognize a person’s efforts in self-development after their crime and their efforts to make amends. Clemency does not forgive or minimize the harm caused by a crime. The Governor carefully reviews every clemency application and considers a number of factors, including an applicant’s self-development and conduct since the offense, the applicant’s remorse and efforts to make amends, whether the grant is consistent with public safety and in the interest of justice, and the impact of a grant on the community, including crime victims and survivors.

Today’s pardons do not restore firearm rights.

While in office, Governor Newsom has granted a total of 88 pardons, 91 commutations and 29 reprieves.

The Governor’s Office encourages victims, survivors and witnesses to register with CDCR’s Office of Victims and Survivors Rights and Services to receive information about an incarcerated person’s status. For general Information about victim services, to learn about victim-offender dialogues, or to register or update a registration confidentially, please visit www.cdcr.ca.gov/Victim_Services/ or call 1-877-256-6877 (toll free).

