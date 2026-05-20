California secures federal assistance to support response to Bain Fire in Riverside County

The fast-moving Bain Fire ignited on May 19, 2026, just after 11 a.m. near the La Sierra community in Riverside County. More than 1,375 acres have burned, threatening several communities in the cities of Jurupa Valley, Norco, and Riverside forcing the evacuation of more than 7,000 people and putting an additional 24,000 people under evacuation warnings at the time of the request.

“Cal OES is working alongside state and local partners to support response operations on the Bain Fire. California has deployed personnel, firefighting resources, and coordination support to assist crews working to protect threatened communities,” said Caroline Thomas Jacobs, Director of Cal OES. “Securing this FMAG helps strengthen ongoing firefighting operations and reinforces the state’s commitment to standing alongside local partners.”

How the grant works

The FMAG, which is provided through FEMA on a cost-share basis, will allow local, state, and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75 percent federal reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

This marks the second federal firefighting grant secured this week, following Governor Newsom’s action on May 18 for the Sandy Fire in Ventura County.

Get prepared, stay ready

Residents are urged to stay vigilant during this heightened heat and fire weather period. Californians are reminded to: