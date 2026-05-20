During Infrastructure Week, Governor Newsom announces $540 million investment to improve infrastructure statewide, connecting Californians to reliable and safe transportation

“Californians deserve a transportation system that is safe, reliable and built for future growth,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “The Commission’s recent action helps support Governor Newsom’s goals of improving multimodal connectivity.”

Bipartisan funding, proven infrastructure investments

This announcement includes investments funded by two proven, bipartisan sources —$152 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and $253 million in support from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, along with $135 million from the State Highway Account, the general fund and other state and federal programs. The allocations have helped Californians, businesses, and visitors who rely on the state’s transportation network for employment and educational opportunities, access to goods and services, and connection to recreational attractions.

“The support made possible by these forward-thinking investments will help Caltrans increase sustainability, maintain safer and more connected bridges and roadways and bolster our efforts to counter the effects of extreme weather on critical transportation assets,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy.

Approximately 30 percent of today’s total funding comes from IIJA, also known as President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (thank you, Joe!). California has received an annual investment of approximately $16.7 billion in infrastructure funding since IIJA’s passage. That includes investments to upgrade the state’s roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, electric vehicle charging network, ports, and waterways.

Additional investments are supported by SB 1, which has provided nearly $5.5 billion annually for transportation projects since 2017. SB 1 calls for splitting that funding between state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

Investing in Golden State transportation infrastructure

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) approved today’s investments, directing funding toward projects that improve safety, efficiency, and accessibility.

“Once again, the Commission and Caltrans are making tremendous investments in our communities. These decisions will make a real difference in how we get to jobs, schools, and other essential services, and will create a safer, healthier California,” said CTC Chair Clarissa Falcon.

A few noteworthy investments include:

$117.8 million project to replace the fender system on the West Span of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, providing an extra level of advanced security in the event of an accidental ship collision by absorbing the impact before hitting the bridge.

$70 million to address weather-related highway repairs statewide.

$6.7 million to create a pedestrian priority area with new sidewalks in downtown Long Beach.

$520,000 to support new walking and biking routes to schools and community centers in the Highland neighborhood in Visalia.

$35,000 to design new safe routes to two public elementary schools in northeast San Bernardino.

In addition, the Commission approved $53 million to complete a communication-based train control system for BART. As the Bay Area prepares for upcoming events like the FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer tournament, the new system will allow for more frequent train service capable of handling a daily increase of more than 200,000 riders.

California doubles down on clean transportation investments



Today’s investments are part of a larger story. California isn’t just repairing roads and replacing bridges — it’s building the clean transportation infrastructure that will define the next century.



In January 2025, California shattered its clean cars goal, surpassing 2.5M new ZEV sales — showing that policy certainty creates resilient markets global investors can trust.



California is doubling down on its clean transportation leadership. In his January 9 budget, Governor Newsom proposed a new, nearly half-a-billion-dollar incentive program when matched with a required automaker incentive to accelerate ZEV adoption and respond to the loss of the federal ZEV tax credit, while supporting American automotive innovation at a critical moment—just as the Trump administration has abandoned the good-paying jobs of this global market.

Competing to win the future requires investing in clean energy technologies, strengthening partnerships with allies, and reducing dependence on China in critical sectors.

Instead, the Trump administration repealed key parts of the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and imposed broad tariffs that have raised costs for American consumers while straining relationships with close allies. Despite Donald Trump’s efforts to cede the clean transportation economy to China, California is ensuring American workers and manufacturers can compete and win in the industries that will define this century.

The Golden State’s commitment extends beyond consumer incentives. In the latest Clean Transportation Program Investment Plan Update, the CEC allocated $98.5 million in light-duty zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure funding for fiscal year 2025-2026 to focus on Level 1 and Level 2 charging in locations with longer vehicle dwell times, including at-home charging with a specific focus on multifamily residences.



The CEC is also continuing to study infrastructure needs across the state, with the following planned for release later this year:

