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Governor Newsom continues advocacy for LA recovery funding in Washington, DC

The Governor met with New Jersey Senator Andy Kim, who serves on the Homeland Security Committee overseeing FEMA, where they discussed LA’s recovery as well as healthcare, foreign policy, and voting rights. The Governor then met with members of the California Congressional Delegation — including Senator Alex Padilla, Senator Adam Schiff, Representative Brad Sherman, Representative Judy Chu, and Representative George Whitesides — and held additional conversations with members throughout the afternoon, including Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock and Delaware Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester.

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Governor Newsom continues advocacy for LA recovery funding in Washington, DC

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