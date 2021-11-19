Submit Release
Law enforcement supervisors graduate from Florida Leadership Academy

November 19, 2021 TAMPA, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 41 first-line supervisors from the Florida Leadership Academy, Class 49. These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 35 criminal justice agencies throughout the state. The graduates met for four weeklong sessions at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, Florida. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges.   The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader.   The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, which is housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.    For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

  Florida Leadership Academy Class 49 Graduates:   Audrey Adams            Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Ben Birge                    Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Joleen Bowman          Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Terrence Brown          Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Matthew Campion      Cape Coral Police Department Matt Carter                  Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Roy Cole                     Sebastian Police Department Jim Couch                   Tallahassee Police Department Daniel Cruz                 St. Petersburg Police Department Thomas Davis             Osceola County Corrections Department Shannon DePew         Putnam County Sheriff's Office Jason Franjesevic        Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Roy Galarza                Volusia County Sheriff's Office Josh Haimes                Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Roger Hall                   Coconut Creek Police Department Dan Hannah                Miami-Dade Police Department Brandon Hartz             Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Latasha Henderson     Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Roberto Hernandez     Florida Department of Law Enforcement Joseph Hersey             Polk County Sheriff's Office Ryan Hilsdon              St Petersburg Police Department Eric Larson                 Marion County Sheriff’s Office Dana Levine                Miami Gardens Police Department Tabitha Lewis             Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jacob Meyer                Florida Highway Patrol Jennifer Mongosa       New Smyrna Beach Police Department Alesha Morel               Fort Myers Police Department Michael Parker            Highlands County Sheriff's Office Beth Poffel                  Florida Department of Corrections Mike Puka                   Collier County Sheriff’s Office Anthony Rosas            Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Chris Ryan                  Pinellas Park Police Department Melissa Scruggs          Escambia County Sheriff's Office John Sessa                   Florida Highway Patrol John Shea                    Pinellas Park Police Department Ryan Shipes                Lynn Haven Police Department William Strickland     Bay County Sheriff’s Office Omar Torres                Orange County Corrections Department Sahira Torres               Florida Department of Corrections Probation & Parole David Wainright         Zephyrhills Police Department Kyle Worthington       Seminole County Sheriff’s Office  

