Law enforcement supervisors graduate from Florida Leadership Academy

November 19, 2021 TAMPA, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announces the graduation of 41 first-line supervisors from the Florida Leadership Academy, Class 49. These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 35 criminal justice agencies throughout the state. The graduates met for four weeklong sessions at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa, Florida. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges. The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader. The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, which is housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.

Florida Leadership Academy Class 49 Graduates: Audrey Adams Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Ben Birge Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Joleen Bowman Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Terrence Brown Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Matthew Campion Cape Coral Police Department Matt Carter Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Roy Cole Sebastian Police Department Jim Couch Tallahassee Police Department Daniel Cruz St. Petersburg Police Department Thomas Davis Osceola County Corrections Department Shannon DePew Putnam County Sheriff's Office Jason Franjesevic Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Roy Galarza Volusia County Sheriff's Office Josh Haimes Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Roger Hall Coconut Creek Police Department Dan Hannah Miami-Dade Police Department Brandon Hartz Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Latasha Henderson Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Roberto Hernandez Florida Department of Law Enforcement Joseph Hersey Polk County Sheriff's Office Ryan Hilsdon St Petersburg Police Department Eric Larson Marion County Sheriff’s Office Dana Levine Miami Gardens Police Department Tabitha Lewis Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jacob Meyer Florida Highway Patrol Jennifer Mongosa New Smyrna Beach Police Department Alesha Morel Fort Myers Police Department Michael Parker Highlands County Sheriff's Office Beth Poffel Florida Department of Corrections Mike Puka Collier County Sheriff’s Office Anthony Rosas Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Chris Ryan Pinellas Park Police Department Melissa Scruggs Escambia County Sheriff's Office John Sessa Florida Highway Patrol John Shea Pinellas Park Police Department Ryan Shipes Lynn Haven Police Department William Strickland Bay County Sheriff’s Office Omar Torres Orange County Corrections Department Sahira Torres Florida Department of Corrections Probation & Parole David Wainright Zephyrhills Police Department Kyle Worthington Seminole County Sheriff’s Office