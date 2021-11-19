Law enforcement supervisors graduate from Florida Leadership Academy
Florida Leadership Academy Class 49 Graduates: Audrey Adams Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Ben Birge Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Joleen Bowman Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Terrence Brown Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Matthew Campion Cape Coral Police Department Matt Carter Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Roy Cole Sebastian Police Department Jim Couch Tallahassee Police Department Daniel Cruz St. Petersburg Police Department Thomas Davis Osceola County Corrections Department Shannon DePew Putnam County Sheriff's Office Jason Franjesevic Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Roy Galarza Volusia County Sheriff's Office Josh Haimes Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Roger Hall Coconut Creek Police Department Dan Hannah Miami-Dade Police Department Brandon Hartz Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Latasha Henderson Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Roberto Hernandez Florida Department of Law Enforcement Joseph Hersey Polk County Sheriff's Office Ryan Hilsdon St Petersburg Police Department Eric Larson Marion County Sheriff’s Office Dana Levine Miami Gardens Police Department Tabitha Lewis Walton County Sheriff’s Office Jacob Meyer Florida Highway Patrol Jennifer Mongosa New Smyrna Beach Police Department Alesha Morel Fort Myers Police Department Michael Parker Highlands County Sheriff's Office Beth Poffel Florida Department of Corrections Mike Puka Collier County Sheriff’s Office Anthony Rosas Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Chris Ryan Pinellas Park Police Department Melissa Scruggs Escambia County Sheriff's Office John Sessa Florida Highway Patrol John Shea Pinellas Park Police Department Ryan Shipes Lynn Haven Police Department William Strickland Bay County Sheriff’s Office Omar Torres Orange County Corrections Department Sahira Torres Florida Department of Corrections Probation & Parole David Wainright Zephyrhills Police Department Kyle Worthington Seminole County Sheriff’s Office